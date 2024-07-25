Daimler India appoints new head for bus business

In Short:

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has appointed Andamuthu Ponnusamy as the Head of Bus Business, effective July 1, 2024. With over 35 years of experience in automotive industry, he played a key role in setting up DICV’s truck assembly operations. DICV aims to grow its bus business under his leadership, following the successful rollout of over 1,000 buses in 2023.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Appoints Andamuthu Ponnusamy as Head of Bus Business

Exciting news from Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV)! They have recently announced the appointment of Andamuthu Ponnusamy as the Head of Bus Business, starting from July 1, 2024.

A Well-Deserved Promotion

Ponnusamy has been with DICV since 2011, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the automotive industry. With over 35 years of expertise in both passenger and commercial vehicles, he is well-equipped to lead the bus business to new heights.

His leadership in setting up DICV’s truck assembly operations from the ground up has been instrumental in the company’s growth over the past decade. Ponnusamy’s understanding of operational excellence and cost management was pivotal in the successful execution of the BharatBenz BS6 truck range during the implementation of new regulations in India.

Future Growth in the Bus Industry

According to Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO of DICV, the bus industry in India is experiencing significant growth and is set to become a key player in the commercial vehicle sector. With Ponnusamy at the helm of the bus business, DICV is poised to achieve new milestones.

In 2023 alone, DICV produced over 1,000 fully-built buses at their factory near Chennai, showcasing their commitment to excellence in the industry.

Congratulations to Andamuthu Ponnusamy on his well-deserved promotion!