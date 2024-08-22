Dabur India to Establish New Manufacturing Plant in Tamil Nadu for Southern Expansion

Dabur India Ltd is establishing its first plant in Southern India, partnering with the Tamil Nadu government. Initially investing ₹135 crore, the facility will grow to ₹400 crore in five years. Located in Tindivanam, it aims to be eco-friendly, creating 250 direct and many indirect jobs. CEO Mohit Malhotra emphasized the plant will boost local economic development and product access in South India.

Dabur India Ltd Expands Footprint with New Plant in Tamil Nadu

Exciting news from Dabur India Ltd! The company is gearing up to launch its first manufacturing facility in the sunny southern region of India. On Thursday, they formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, marking a significant step in their expansion journey.

Investment and Growth Plans

In the initial phase, Dabur will invest a whopping ₹135 crore in this cutting-edge facility, with plans to ramp this up to ₹400 crore over the next five years. The best part? This new plant is set to start operations within a year, promising a boost to the local economy!

State-of-the-Art Facility

As stated in their filing with the BSE, the new multi-category manufacturing facility will be located in SIPCOT Tindivanam, Tamil Nadu. This state-of-the-art plant is designed to be one of the company’s “most modern and environment-friendly manufacturing facilities.” It will cater to the Southern market, producing popular items like Red Toothpaste, Odonil, and Honey.

Job Creation and Local Impact

Dabur anticipates this facility will directly create employment for around 250 individuals and open up thousands of indirect job opportunities. How’s that for a win-win?

Collaboration with the Government

The MoU was signed in the presence of notable figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Guidance Tamil Nadu Managing Director Vishnu, and Dabur India’s CEO Mohit Malhotra. This partnership is a promising signal of the collaboration between industry and government.

Excitement on Social Media

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister TRB Rajaa expressed his excitement, stating, “Dabur is renowned for its home care, personal care, and juice products, and its decision to choose Tamil Nadu is a testament to our State’s thriving industrial ecosystem & availability of a work-ready labour force. We will soon get to taste Real Juice, #MadeInTamilNadu!” He also noted that the facility will provide new opportunities for farmers in the nearby Delta region, allowing them to sell their agricultural produce for processing.

Strengthening Market Presence

In his statement, Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra highlighted the significance of this investment, saying, “This investment will allow us to better serve the growing demand for our products in South India and strengthen our market presence in the region. We look forward to contributing to Tamil Nadu’s economic development by creating jobs and working closely with local vendors and supplier partners.”

Strategic Advantages

The strategic location of the new manufacturing unit will enhance Dabur’s efficiency in meeting business and logistical requirements, paving the way for significant growth opportunities in the future.