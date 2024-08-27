Convin Secures $6.5 Million in Series A Funding for AI-Powered Platform

AI conversation platform Convin has raised $6.5 million in Series-A funding, led by India Quotient, with participation from other investors. The funds will help expand the team and distribution. Since 2021, Convin has grown 3x, serving over 80 companies. With this boost, they aim for 200% more customers and 3x revenue growth by 2025, focusing on enhancing AI for better customer interactions.

Convin Secures $6.5 Million in Series-A Funding

Exciting news in the tech world! **Convin**, an innovative AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, has successfully raised **$6.5 million** in its Series-A funding round. This impressive round was led by **India Quotient**, with notable contributions from new investor **JSW Ventures**, as well as continued support from **Kalaari Capital**, **Titan Capital Winners Fund**, **Sparrow Capital**, and **9Unicorns**.

Expanding Horizons

The funds from this round are poised to empower Convin in expanding its core team and enhancing its distribution channels. Since its launch in **2021**, Convin has dedicated itself to equipping customer-facing teams—think sales, support, and collections— with cutting-edge AI tools designed to efficiently track and analyze interactions between agents and customers.

Impressive Growth and Clientele

In just a year, the company has celebrated remarkable growth, boasting a **300% increase** in its operations. Currently, Convin is making waves by serving over **80 prominent companies**, including industry giants like **Reliance Nippon**, **Puravankara**, **Titan**, **Thyrocare**, and **Lazypay**. With these additional funds, the company anticipates a **200% surge** in new customer acquisitions and a threefold increase in revenue for the 2024-25 period.

Vision for the Future

Ashish Santhalia, the CEO of Convin, expressed his excitement, stating, “With more resources, we’ll focus on accelerating our growth trajectory, driving innovation in conversation intelligence, and expanding our footprint across **India** and **Southeast Asia**. We’re eager to harness our enhanced AI capabilities to redefine customer interactions and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

Investment Enthusiasm

**Gagan Goyal**, General Partner at India Quotient, shared his optimistic view on the potential of AI in the call center industry, emphasizing the transformative capabilities of **Human-in-the-Loop** technology. He remarked, “Convin’s commitment to enhancing agent productivity and improving customer retention, combined with a robust team, makes this investment a compelling opportunity.”

Adding to the chorus of support, **Sachin Tagra**, Managing Partner at JSW Ventures, commented on Convin’s rapid growth. He noted, “Convin has quickly scaled their AI-driven products for customer-facing teams and has achieved a strong market fit. This investment will facilitate new milestones in product development, technology, and sales, positioning them well to capitalize on opportunities in the AI-centric contact center landscape.”