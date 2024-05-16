Compass Group unveils massive Central Kitchen in Bengaluru, spanning 29,000 sq ft

In Short:

Compass Group India has opened a new central kitchen in Bengaluru to increase revenue and meal production. The company plans to serve over 1 million meals a day, with expectations of 45% growth in the next three years. The facility in Whitefield can prepare 28,000 meals daily, with the potential to scale up to 40,000. Sustainability initiatives include energy and water efficiency, rainwater harvesting, and waste management practices.

Compass Group India Launches State-of-the-Art Central Kitchen in Bengaluru

Exciting news from Compass Group India as they unveil their brand new 29,000 sq ft central kitchen in Bengaluru! This cutting-edge facility is set to revolutionize the way meals are prepared and delivered, with a focus on growth, efficiency, and sustainability.

Impressive Growth Projections

The company is aiming for a remarkable 45 per cent revenue growth over the next three years, with plans to transition from serving 7 lakh meals a day to over 1 million meals. This is a huge leap forward for Compass Group India and a testament to their dedication to excellence.

Expanding Presence in India

As a subsidiary of Compass Group PLC, which operates in 45 countries worldwide, Compass Group India has made a significant impact in the country. With over 450 client locations across various sectors and a workforce of 32,000 employees, the company is a key player in the food and support services industry.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

The new central kitchen, located in Whitefield, is the eighth facility for Compass Group India in the country. Boasting the capability to prepare 28,000 meals daily, with future scalability to 40,000 meals, the central production unit is a marvel of efficiency and innovation.

Commitment to Excellence

Vikas Chawla, Managing Director of Compass Group India, emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences while prioritizing efficiency, sustainability, and employee well-being. The new facility is a testament to this commitment, showcasing the company’s dedication to quality and innovation.

Sustainability Initiatives

In addition to its state-of-the-art features, the new central kitchen incorporates several sustainability initiatives to minimize its environmental impact. From energy efficiency with solar panels to water-saving measures and waste management practices, Compass Group India is leading the way in responsible food production.

With the launch of this impressive central kitchen, Compass Group India is setting a new standard for food service providers in the country. We can’t wait to see the positive impact this facility will have on the industry and the community!