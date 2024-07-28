Coal India Chairman expresses interest in bidding for lithium block auctions.

In Short:

Coal India is diversifying into non-coal sectors, aiming to secure its first lithium block after winning a graphite mine in Madhya Pradesh. The company aims to explore opportunities in battery materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite. It is also focusing on mine safety and investing in coal projects to increase production capacity. Coal India’s production target for this fiscal year is 838 million tonnes.

Coal India Ventures into Non-Coal Sector

Imagine Coal India, the state-run coal behemoth, venturing into the world of non-coal minerals. Yes, you heard it right! The company is now eyeing its first lithium block through auctions, as part of its diversification strategy.

Graphite Venture

Just recently, Coal India bagged a graphite block in Madhya Pradesh, marking its maiden venture into non-coal mineral mining. Graphite, with its utility as anode material in lithium-ion battery manufacturing, offers a promising opportunity for the company.

Exploration Plans

Excitingly, PM Prasad, the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Coal India, mentioned that they are all set to develop the graphite block further and explore its potential. The company is gearing up for exploration activities in this new terrain.

Strategic Move

In its annual report for FY24, Coal India revealed its strategic move towards diversifying into battery materials sectors like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite. The aim is to leverage its expertise, operational footprint, and financial resources to tap into these emerging markets.

Focus on Safety

Not only is Coal India focused on business expansion, but it also has its eyes set on ensuring safety in mines. The company, along with the Directorate General of Mines Safety, is engaging with coal block operators to enhance safety measures and compliance.

Production Goals

Despite marginally missing its production target for the last fiscal year, Coal India is determined to ramp up its production capacity. With as many as 119 coal projects in the pipeline, the company is looking at achieving 1 billion tonnes of coal production by FY26.

Future Outlook

As Coal India sets ambitious targets for the future and explores new avenues beyond coal mining, the company is poised for an exciting journey ahead. Stay tuned for more updates on Coal India’s tryst with the non-coal sector!