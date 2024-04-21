CNH Industrial seeks to utilize India’s tech expertise and cost benefits for global needs

In Short:

CNH Industrial, a global agricultural and construction solutions company, plans to utilize Indian talent and cost advantages to develop future technologies and products for global markets. The company recently expanded its India Technology Centre and is considering moving projects from Europe and the US to India. They view India as a strategically important region due to skilled engineers and innovation capabilities.

CNH Industrial Looks to Indian Talent for Future Technologies

In a bid to develop future technologies and products for global requirements, global agricultural and construction solutions major CNH Industrial is turning towards Indian talent and cost advantages, as per a senior company official.

Expanding India Technology Centre

The company has recently expanded its India Technology Centre (ITC) with a cutting-edge multi-vehicle simulator (MVS) and aims for the centre to play a pivotal role in its global operations. CNH Industrial is even considering moving projects from Europe and the US to India.

“For us, India is one of the most strategically important regions…India, we say, is the best-cost country, not the low-cost. In India, you have very skilled and qualified engineers,” said CNH Industrial Chief Technology Officer Friedrich Eichler.

Skilled Manpower at Affordable Wages

Eichler emphasized the necessity of having skilled people at affordable wages, particularly during economic downturns that have impacted the agriculture and construction sectors globally. He praised the passionate engineers at CNH’s ITC, highlighting their dedication to agriculture and construction.

India as an Innovation Incubator

Highlighting India’s strengths, Eichler noted that the country is an incubator of innovation and excels in digitalization and methodologies.

Contributions from India

CNH Industrial, which operates in India through brands like Case IH, New Holland, and CASE Construction Equipment, has already seen significant contributions from India. For instance, a FIAT powertrain developed in Italy was successfully adapted and manufactured at the company’s Noida plant with no compromise on quality.

Customized Solutions for Specific Requirements

Eichler also mentioned the focus on developing products in India to cater to specific regional requirements, such as in cotton plantations. He highlighted the need for different machines in India due to the unique way cotton is planted, presenting opportunities for developing robotics and specialized machinery.

“It is a very good environment for developing robotics, small machines that can move in orchards between the trees and pick,” he added, emphasizing CNH’s dedication to hi-tech product development in India.