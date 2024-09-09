Carrefour Launches Strategic Return to India Through Exclusive Franchise Deal

Carrefour is returning to India through a franchise deal with Apparel Group. They plan to launch Carrefour’s exclusive brands, starting in North India by 2025. The goal is to provide quality products at attractive prices. This partnership aims to strengthen their presence in India, which is key to Carrefour’s international expansion plans by 2026, following their exit in 2014.

Carrefour Makes a Grand Comeback to India!

In a thrilling announcement, **Carrefour**, the iconic French retail chain, is gearing up to return to the vibrant Indian market! The brand has forged a strategic franchise partnership with **Apparel Group**, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter.

Exclusive Brands Set to Launch

According to **Apparel Group**, this partnership will kick off by introducing Carrefour’s exclusive brands in **North India**, with plans for a nationwide expansion shortly after. The first Carrefour stores are slated to open their doors in the **NCR Region** by the summer of **2025**!

Apparel Group’s Vision

**Nilesh Ved**, the Owner of Apparel Group and Chairman of **AppCorp Holding**, expressed his enthusiasm about this venture, stating, “We are extremely proud and excited to announce our partnership with Carrefour, one of the world’s leading retailers. In a very dynamic and rapidly changing market for food retail, we plan to open our first Carrefour stores during the summer of 2025. This partnership represents a significant step in strengthening our position in India. Our goal is clear: to offer the best products at very attractive prices to all Indian customers and make Carrefour their preferred choice for shopping.”

Apparel Group’s Retail Footprint

The Dubai-based lifestyle and fashion retailer is no stranger to the Indian market, having earlier introduced **Tim Hortons** under a joint venture. Currently, **Apparel Group** operates **250 outlets** in India, featuring popular brands like **Aldo**, **Bath and Body Works**, and **Charles & Keith**.

Strategic Expansion Plans

Apparel Group emphasized that this strategic move will leverage its extensive market expertise and robust infrastructure to bring **Carrefour’s** globally recognized retail experience to new territories in India.

Carrefour’s Ambitions in India

Expressing his excitement, **Patrick Lasfargues**, Carrefour’s Executive Director of International Partnership, noted, “We are very happy to launch in India through this partnership and grow our footprint in one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. We will be expanding with multiple formats across the country to adapt to this dynamic country’s retail landscape. India is now the cornerstone of the Carrefour International Partnership 2026 development plan, marking a significant step forward in our strategy to expand into over 10 new countries by 2026.”

A New Era for Carrefour

This exciting development signifies Carrefour’s comeback to India after having exited the market in **2014**, where it previously operated cash and carry services. Now, with an ambitious partnership and a clear vision, Carrefour is ready to take India by storm once again!