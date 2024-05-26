BSH Home Appliances maps out diverse strategy for growth in India

In Short:

BSH Home Appliances India Pvt Ltd is confident about its growth in India, focusing on premiumization through new product categories and enhanced retail experiences. The company plans to maintain double-digit growth by expanding its distribution network and introducing localized products. The company sells appliances under three brands – Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau. The India unit, with a manufacturing facility near Chennai, aims to increase local content from 60% to 70-75%.

BSH Home Appliances India Pvt Ltd: Embracing Growth and Premiumization in India

BSH Home Appliances India Pvt Ltd, a global manufacturer of high-end appliances, is setting its sights on growth in the Indian market. The company is committed to leading the trend towards premiumization by enhancing retail experiences and focusing on value-driven sales strategies. Their goal is to maintain a robust double-digit growth rate by introducing new product categories with strong localization support and expanding their distribution network.

Optimistic Outlook

Saif Khan, MD & CEO of BSH Home Appliances India, expressed optimism about the company’s future. He mentioned that the first quarter of the calendar year showed promising results, and with new category launches, they are aiming for higher double-digit growth in 2024 compared to 2023.

Premiumization Push

As a subsidiary of Germany-based Bosch Group’s BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, BSH Home Appliances India sees a growing demand for premium home appliances in India. Factors like urbanization, increased disposable income, and exposure to global trends are driving this shift towards premium products.

Bosch Brand Stores

BSH Home Appliances India is revamping its showrooms into new Bosch brand stores, starting with Chennai. The transformation aims to enhance the in-store experience for customers. The company currently has around 115 brand shops across India, along with numerous touchpoints.

Product Portfolio

BSH Home Appliances India offers appliances under three brands – Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau catering to different market segments. Among these, Siemens and Gaggenau are gaining traction, especially in the luxury segment.

Local Manufacturing

The company’s local manufacturing operations, including the factory near Chennai, play a vital role in its growth. With plans to increase local content and introduce new product lines, BSH Home Appliances India is committed to the ‘make in India’ strategy.

With a focus on innovation, premiumization, and localization, BSH Home Appliances India is poised for continued success in the Indian market.