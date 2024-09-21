Bella Rum Launches in India and USA as Amrut Distilleries Marks 75 Years

Amrut Distilleries is celebrating its 75th anniversary by launching Bella, a new single rum made entirely from jaggery. Priced at ₹3,500, it will be available in select Indian states and the USA, with a wider release by Dussehra. Bella, matured for six years, honors its Karnataka roots and is dedicated to the company’s founder.

A Sweet Celebration: Amrut Distilleries Unveils Bella Rum

As **Amrut Distilleries** marks a remarkable 75 years in the industry, they are thrilled to introduce their latest creation: **Bella**, a unique rum distilled and aged entirely from jaggery. This delicious new offering will soon hit shelves both in **India** and the **USA**, starting with its initial release across four states: **Karnataka**, **Maharashtra**, **Haryana**, and **West Bengal**. Torches will be lit for a pan-India launch just in time for Dussehra.

Embracing Tradition

While many Indian rums are traditionally made from molasses or cane juice, **Amrut** has taken a bold step in a different direction. Back in 2013, they introduced their **Two Indies Rum**, a captivating blend of Indian jaggery with Caribbean molasses. Now, with Bella, set at a price point of ₹3,500, they are embracing the pure essence of jaggery, a natural sweet delight.

The Craft Behind Bella

The ingredients tell the story: **Bella** is crafted from premium jaggery sourced from the **Sahyadri** mountain range and the region of **Mandya**. This fine rum has been matured for a full six years in ex-bourbon barrels, benefiting from the rich and warm **tropical climate**.

A Name with Significance

Notably, the name **Bella** holds special meaning as it translates to “jaggery” in **Kannada**, representing the heritage of the people in **Karnataka**, the home of **Amrut Distilleries**.

A Dedication to Heritage

**Rakshit N Jagdale**, Managing Director of Amrut Distilleries, expressed his heartfelt sentiments, stating, “On our Founder’s Day, we dedicate Bella to my father, who pioneered this category by introducing it to the open-minded and innovative **Karnataka Excise**. In 2012, Amrut received the first-ever license in India to distill Jaggery single rum. After a soft launch this July, we are excited to officially unveil Bella to the world on September 20.”

A Historical Ingredient

It’s intriguing to note that **India** was among the earliest producers of jaggery, with roots tracing back to the **Indus Valley Civilization**. However, during colonization, the rise of sugar mills led to the widespread production of refined sugar, which unfortunately eclipsed this natural sweetener. Yet, jaggery remains a beloved ingredient in Indian households, often used to create sweet treats for festive celebrations.