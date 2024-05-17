BARC’s new Chief of Measurement Science: Bikramjit Chaudhuri

In Short:

BARC India has appointed Bikramjit Chaudhuri as its new Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics, succeeding Derrick Gray. With a Ph.D. from IIT Bombay and experience in Statistics, AI & ML, and Big Data Analytics, Bikramjit brings valuable expertise. BARC CEO Nakul Chopra believes Bikramjit’s strategic vision will navigate the future effectively. Bikramjit is enthusiastic about evolving the measurement system to meet industry needs.

Welcome Bikramjit Chaudhuri, BARC India’s New Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics!

Exciting news from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India – they have appointed Bikramjit Chaudhuri as their new Chief of Measurement Science & Analytics, taking over from Derrick Gray, a seasoned pro in Audience Measurement and Advanced Analytics.

A Background in Numbers

Bikramjit is no stranger to numbers, holding a Ph.D. from IIT Bombay and a Master of Statistics degree from the Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi. With over three decades of experience in Statistics, Market Measurement, AI & ML, and more, Bikramjit is well-equipped to lead the Measurement Science & Analytics team at BARC India.

Past Experience

Prior to joining BARC India, Bikramjit served as the Global Head of Data Science & Advanced Analytics at the Datamatics Group of Companies. His leadership roles at KPMG, Nielsen, and ZS Associates have also honed his skills in the field.

Welcome Aboard!

Nakul Chopra, CEO of BARC India, expressed his excitement about Bikramjit joining the team, highlighting his expertise in Big Data, Research, and Business Intelligence. Bikramjit himself expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, eager to enhance the current measurement system to meet industry demands.

We look forward to Bikramjit’s contributions to BARC India and wish him a successful journey in his new position!