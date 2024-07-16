Bajaj Auto revenues set to surge with increased sales and higher prices

In Short:

Bajaj Auto’s revenue is expected to increase due to higher sales of premium motorcycles and electric two-wheelers. Volumes rose by 7%, with a 7% increase in average selling prices. Demand in South Asian and African regions improved. Bajaj Auto’s profit for the previous quarter increased by 35%. Revenue from Operations also increased by 29%. Analysts predict a 14.7% revenue growth for the current quarter.

Get ready to see Bajaj Auto rev its engines in terms of revenue!

Imagine riding the wave of growth with Bajaj Auto as it gears up to see a boost in revenue for the quarter ending in June. How exciting!

What’s driving this growth?

Analysts are predicting that sales of premium motorcycles and two-wheelers above 125 CC are going to be the key players in revving up those revenues. 🏍️

With a 7% increase in volumes and a 7% rise in average selling prices, thanks to electric two-wheelers, premium motorcycles, and three-wheelers, the stage is set for some impressive numbers.

Kotak Equities even mentioned, “Demand trends in South Asian and African areas improved on a lower base,” which sounds like some promising news for Bajaj Auto.

Impressive March performance

In the quarter ending in March, Bajaj Auto reported a whopping 35% increase in profit, totaling ₹1,936 crore. Revenue from Operations also saw a substantial 29% increase, reaching ₹11,485 crore. 📈

What to expect next?

YES Securities is forecasting a 6.9% year-on-year growth in realisations, resulting in a 14.7% year-on-year/+2.9% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth at Rs 11820 crore. The future looks bright for Bajaj Auto!