Aurobindo Pharma’s TheraNym signs CMO deal with MSD

In Short:

Aurobindo Pharma’s subsidiary TheraNym signed a deal with CuraTeQ and MSD for contract manufacturing of biologicals. TheraNym will build and operate the manufacturing facility in Telangana, supplying products to MSD. Aurobindo Pharma announced the development to BSE, reporting a 79% increase in Q4 PAT to ₹909 crore.

Exciting Partnership Announcement: TheraNym, CuraTeQ, and MSD Join Forces!

TheraNym, which is a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has teamed up with CuraTeQ and MSD for contract manufacturing operations (CMO) for biologicals.

TheraNym will be taking charge of building the manufacturing facility, producing the products, and then supplying them to MSD. The facility will be located in the village of Borapatla in the Medak District of Telangana.

Key Highlights:

Companies Involved: TheraNym, Aurobindo Pharma, CuraTeQ, MSD

Master Service Agreement (MSA) Location: Borapatla village, Hathnoora Mandal, Medak District, Telangana

Aurobindo Pharma, which is based in Hyderabad, shared this news with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday morning.