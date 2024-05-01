April sales growth: Hyundai Motor India marginally up, Toyota surges 32%, MG Motor sees decline

In Short:

Hyundai Motor India reported a one per cent increase in domestic sales with 50,201 units sold in April 2024. The growth was driven by popular SUV models like the Creta and Venue. Toyota Kirloskar Motor also saw a 32 per cent growth in sales, while MG Motor India reported a slight decline. MG’s electric vehicle portfolio contributed 34 per cent of total units sold.

Hyundai Motor India Sees Marginal Growth in Domestic Sales

Exciting news from the country’s second largest passenger vehicles maker, **Hyundai Motor India**! In April, they reported domestic sales of 50,201 units, showing a slight one per cent growth compared to the same month last year.

According to Tarun Garg, the Chief Operating Officer at **HMIL**, this achievement marks the fourth consecutive month where they surpassed the 50,000 units mark in domestic sales for the calendar year 2024. The success was mainly driven by popular models like the Creta, Venue, and Exter, with SUVs contributing a whopping 67 per cent to the total domestic sales.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and MG Motor India’s Performance

Meanwhile, **Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM)** also had a reason to celebrate as they recorded a 32 per cent year-on-year growth in domestic sales, selling 18,700 units in April.

On the other hand, ‘Comet’ maker **MG Motor India** saw a slight decline of 1.42 per cent in their retail sales, with 4,485 units sold in April. However, their electric vehicle portfolio accounted for 34 per cent of the total units sold during this period.