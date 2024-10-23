AGS Transact Introduces UPI QR Cash Withdrawals at 1,000+ ATMs; Shares Rise

AGS Transact Technologies has introduced UPI QR-based cash withdrawals at over 1,000 ATMs of a public sector bank, allowing customers to withdraw cash via QR codes on their banking apps instead of using cards. This innovation enhances security and speeds up transactions. AGS is a leading payment solutions provider in India, with a wide network and diverse services since 2002.

Exciting News from AGS Transact Technologies!

AGS Transact Technologies Limited has just hit a significant milestone by rolling out UPI QR-based cash withdrawals at over 1,000 ATMs for an undisclosed public sector bank. This announcement came in on a bustling Wednesday, sparking excitement in the banking sector!

Cash Withdrawals Made Easy

Gone are the days of fumbling for physical cards! With this innovative feature, customers can now simply scan QR codes through their bank’s mobile app to withdrawal cash seamlessly. It’s all about convenience!

Market Response

Investors were quick to respond, as shares of AGS Transact Technologies Limited rose to ₹90.37, gaining ₹2.92 or a solid 3.34% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) by 11:55 AM today. A promising sign for the future!

A Step Towards Safer Banking

This integration is not just about speed; it’s also about security. By minimizing the reliance on physical cards, AGS Transact is helping to reduce the risk of card-based fraud. With this technology implemented across the bank’s vast ATM network in both urban and rural areas, customers can enjoy a more secure banking experience.

Who is AGS Transact?

AGS Transact Technologies stands as one of India’s foremost integrated omni-channel payment solutions providers. As of June 30, 2024, they’ve impressively deployed a whopping 248,834 payment terminals across the country, including 41,777 terminals in petroleum retail outlets.

An Overview of Their Services

Founded in 2002, AGS Transact Technologies offers a rich variety of services, ranging from ATM and CRM outsourcing to cash management and digital payment solutions. The company operates through three main segments: Payment Solutions, Banking Automation Solutions, and Other Automation Solutions.

Looking Ahead

With such innovative solutions making waves in the banking industry, it will be interesting to see how AGS Transact Technologies continues to evolve and enhance the customer experience in the digital age!