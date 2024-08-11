Adani Group Claims Hindenburg Allegations Are Just a Red Herring

The Adani group has dismissed recent allegations from Hindenburg as false and manipulative, claiming they are based on misused public information for personal gain. A spokesperson emphasized that previous claims have been thoroughly investigated and rejected by the Supreme Court. The group’s financial structures are transparent, and they accuse Hindenburg of acting out of desperation due to legal issues in India.

Adani Group Responds to Hindenburg’s Allegations

The **Adani Group** made a bold statement on Sunday, dismissing the latest allegations from **Hindenburg Research** as nothing short of “malicious, mischievous, and manipulative.” The company asserts that these claims are based on selective use of publicly available information aimed at reaching pre-determined conclusions, all for personal gain while ignoring facts and legal standards.

A Strong Rejection of Claims

In a statement, a spokesperson for the **Adani Group** clearly articulated, “We completely reject these allegations, which are simply a recycling of discredited claims. These claims have already been investigated and proven baseless by the **Hon’ble Supreme Court** back in March 2023.” Their firm stance reflects a commitment to transparency and accountability.

Transparency is Key

The **Adani Group** further emphasized the transparency of their overseas holding structures, highlighting that all relevant information is regularly disclosed in various public documents. They also pointed out the history of **Anil Ahuja**, who served as a nominee director for the **3i Investment Fund** in **Adani Power** from 2007 to 2008 and later held a directorial role at **Adani Enterprises** until 2017.

Critique of Hindenburg

In their statement, the **Adani Group** called out **Hindenburg**, citing their status as a discredited short-seller who is under scrutiny for multiple violations of Indian securities laws. The group views these latest allegations as nothing but distractions, claiming that they stem from a desperate attempt to undermine confidence in the Indian market while showing “total contempt for Indian laws.”