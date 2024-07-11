Acer enters Indian smartphone market with Indkal Technologies

In Short:

Acer Incorporated has joined the smartphone market in India through a license agreement with Indkal Technologies. Indkal will handle design, manufacturing, and distribution of Acer-branded smartphones priced from ₹15,000 to ₹50,000. The smartphones will be available online and in stores with plans to launch multiple models by mid-2024. Indkal Technologies specializes in consumer electronics and is the licensing partner for Acer in India. They recently raised $36 million in funding.

Exciting News: Acer Steps into the Smartphone Market in India!

Hey there tech enthusiasts! Guess what? Your favorite consumer tech major Acer Incorporated has made an entrance into the Indian smartphone market! How, you ask? Well, through a cool trademark license agreement with Indkal Technologies. Doesn’t that sound awesome?

The Scoop on Acer Smartphones

So, here’s the deal – Indkal Technologies will be in charge of designing, manufacturing, and distributing smartphones under the brand name of Acer. And hold on to your seats, because these phones are not just any regular ones. They will come packed with super sleek designs, powerful processors, top-notch camera technology, and a bunch of premium features. Exciting stuff, right?

And the price range? Well, you can get your hands on these Acer smartphones for anywhere between ₹15,000 to ₹50,000. Talk about bang for your buck!

Where Can You Buy Them?

Now, the fun part – these Acer smartphones will be up for grabs on both e-commerce platforms and traditional retail stores. So, whether you’re a click-happy online shopper or love the thrill of physical shopping, you’re covered!

Indkal Technologies is on a mission to launch a variety of smartphone models under the Acer brand by mid-2024. Their goal? To create a strong presence in the market and snatch up a chunk of that sweet market share. You go, Indkal!

Behind the Scenes

Who’s pulling the strings behind this exciting venture? Well, meet Anand Dubey, the CEO of Indkal Technologies. Anand is over the moon about this new chapter, and rightly so! His passion for delivering top-notch tech to customers is truly commendable.

On the other side, we have Jade Zhou, the VP of Global Strategic Alliances at Acer Incorporated. Jade is all about breaking down the barriers between people and technology since Acer’s inception in 1987. With Indkal Technologies on board, the Acer brand mission is set to soar in India. How cool is that?

And hey, did you know that Indkal Technologies also owns the Acer trademark license for TVs, smartphones, and large appliances exclusively in India? Talk about a power move!

Based in Bengaluru, Indkal Technologies is all about delivering the latest and greatest consumer electronics to folks across India. From home appliances to smart devices, these guys do it all!

Funding and Growth

Fun fact – Indkal recently secured a whopping $36 million in their first fundraising round. The backing of Mauritius-based Aries Opportunities Fund speaks volumes about their potential. With a gross turnover of ₹750 crore last year, the future looks bright for Indkal Technologies!

So, there you have it – Acer is all set to shake things up in the smartphone market in India, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Keep your eyes peeled for those sleek Acer smartphones hitting the shelves soon. It’s going to be epic!