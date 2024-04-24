Rabbit’s AI Assistant and Camera Wearable Coming Soon

Lyu showcased the R1’s Teach Mode, allowing users to teach it tasks using the camera. The goal for the R1 is to replace apps, with initial services like Uber and Spotify available. Additional features like an alarm clock and travel planning are in development. Rabbit hinted at a wearable device for seamless interactions. Ultimately, Rabbit is working on an AI-native desktop operating system, Rabbit OS.

Rabbit’s R1 Promotes Hands-free Interactions

Lyu showcased the R1’s Teach Mode feature, allowing users to instruct the device on how to complete tasks by pointing its camera at a computer screen. Once learned, users can ask the R1 to perform the task, eliminating time and effort. This feature is not yet available, with Rabbit planning to start beta testing with a select group of users.

Replacing Apps with R1

The primary goal of the R1 is to streamline interactions by minimizing the need to navigate through various apps. Users can simply push a button and request the R1 to handle tasks.

Current Third-party App Integration

While initial expectations hinted at accessing multiple third-party apps through the R1, the current services available are limited to Uber, DoorDash, Midjourney, and Spotify. Users can connect to these services via the Rabbit Hole web portal, accessing them through the R1’s pre-trained APIs.

Future Development and Integrations

Rabbit promises upcoming additions such as an alarm clock, calendar, GPS, memory recall, travel planning, and more. In the pipeline are integrations with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Airbnb, Lyft, and OpenTable. The company envisions a future where interaction with devices is seamless without the need for traditional apps.

Advancing Technology

Rabbit’s vision includes a wearable device that can interpret hand gestures and commands without verbal cues, hinting at a future where devices understand context intuitively. The company is also working on an AI-native desktop operating system, Rabbit OS, aiming to revolutionize user interfaces.

Despite advancements, questions remain on the practicality and efficiency of such technology compared to smartphones. Rabbit’s ambitious vision aims to simplify interactions and enhance user experience through intuitive AI interfaces.