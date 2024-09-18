OpenAI has launched its new “Strawberry” AI model, o1, designed to reason through problems step-by-step. However, the company is warning users against probing its inner workings. Attempts to uncover its reasoning, like using specific terms, can lead to bans. OpenAI believes hiding this information protects user safety but limits researchers trying to understand the model better.

OpenAI has taken a firm stance regarding its latest AI model, the Strawberry family, consisting of o1-preview and o1-mini, which were launched just last week. The company is actively discouraging users from exploring the model’s reasoning processes, sending out cautionary emails and warnings of potential bans to those attempting to delve deeper into its inner workings.

Model Distinction and User Interaction

In contrast to previous iterations like GPT-4o, the o1 model has been designed with a focus on step-by-step problem-solving before an answer is presented. While users interacting with the ChatGPT interface can see a filtered summary of the model’s reasoning, the raw thought process remains concealed by design. This restriction has sparked significant interest among enthusiasts and researchers seeking to uncover the underlying logic of the model.

Attempts to Uncover Raw Reasoning

There has been a surge of interest among hackers and red-teamers who are utilizing techniques such as jailbreaking and prompt injection to attempt to extract this obscured information. While initial reports indicate some minor successes, no significant breakthroughs have been confirmed thus far.

Monitoring and Compliance

During this exploratory activity, OpenAI is closely monitoring user interactions through the ChatGPT interface. Reports suggest that the company is taking stringent measures against any attempts to scrutinize the o1 model’s reasoning processes, extending even to casual inquiries by curious users.

Recently, an X user disclosed that they received a warning email for referencing “reasoning trace” in their interactions with the o1 model, a situation corroborated by others, including prompt engineer Riley Goodside from Scale AI. Additional claims emerged indicating that simply inquiring about the model’s reasoning might trigger similar alerts.

Official Communication from OpenAI

The warning email issued by OpenAI cited specific flagged requests as violations of policies designed to uphold safety and compliance. The message urged users to cease such activities and utilize ChatGPT in alignment with their Terms of Use and Usage Policies. It also noted that further violations could lead to a suspension of access to GPT-4o with Reasoning, which is an internal designation for the o1 model.

Among the first to report on this issue was Marco Figueroa, who oversees Mozilla’s GenAI bug bounty programs. He expressed his concerns regarding the limitations imposed by these warnings on his ability to conduct comprehensive safety research. In a post, he noted, “I was too lost focusing on #AIRedTeaming to realize that I received this email from @OpenAI after all my jailbreaks. I’m now on the get banned list!!!”

Strategic Monitoring of Thought Processes

In a blog post titled “Learning to Reason With LLMs,” OpenAI articulated the importance of hidden reasoning processes within AI models. The company stated that these insights provide a critical opportunity for monitoring and understanding the model’s thought processes. The analysis remains advantageous to the company primarily if left in its original, uncensored form, aligning this practice with their commercial interests.

The blog emphasized the necessity of maintaining an unaltered expression of reasoning to monitor for potential manipulative behaviors, indicating that enforcing strict policy compliance could hinder this goal. Therefore, OpenAI expressed its intention to avoid exposing an unaligned chain of reasoning directly to users.