NaNoWriMo Organizers Face Backlash for AI Criticism as Classism and Ableism

Morris, a NaNoWriMo board member, quit the organization over its support for AI in writing, claiming it’s unethical and undermines writers. C.L. Polk criticized the nonprofit for suggesting disabled creators can’t succeed without AI, calling it “bad fiction.” Many long-time participants feel betrayed, arguing that NaNo is ignoring the need for human creativity and community in writing.

Morris, another member of NaNoWriMo’s writers board, was alerted to a controversial statement from the organization early Monday morning through a post from a Facebook friend. In response, she swiftly took action, publicly terminating her connection with the organization and deleting her account, which had been active for decades. “I have a very hard line when it comes to these generative AI programs,” she stated.

Concerns Over Ethical Implications of AI

In a blog post, Morris articulated her concerns regarding the use of artificial intelligence in creative work. She criticized the platforms as unethical, arguing that they scrape content from published authors without appropriate compensation in terms of royalties or fees. She expressed that such practices undermine writers’ abilities to develop their own voices and learn from their errors. Each time an organization aligns itself with an AI platform, she experiences a profound sense of defeat. “It is a battle that creative people are having to fight on so many fronts, and it is exhausting,” she lamented.

Critique from Established Authors

C. L. Polk, renowned author of the Hugo-nominated fantasy series The Kingston Cycle, voiced strong opposition to NaNoWriMo’s stance, labeling it as “bad fiction.” Polk took to Bluesky to denounce the nonprofit’s position, asserting that the organization essentially claims that disabled individuals lack the capability to create art by perpetuating the misconception that opposing AI is inherently ableist. “Saying that disabled people need unremarkable and unoriginal writing is a pile of horseshit,” the author declared.

Longstanding Community Backlash

Longtime participants in NaNoWriMo, some of whom have engaged with the organization for decades, are expressing feelings of betrayal. They believe that the organization has consistently overlooked ongoing issues and has alienated both members and volunteers.

Among these participants is Jenai May, who has been involved with NaNoWriMo for over 20 years, serving as a municipal liaison for her local region for a significant portion of that time. Typically, NaNoWriMo relies on a volunteer workforce of nearly 800 leaders and coordinators; however, reports indicate that many have recently departed from the organization.

May credits NaNoWriMo for instilling the confidence necessary to pursue writing, claiming that the experience transformed her life so profoundly that she dedicated a decade to volunteering year-round. She points out that many writers in her local community are either economically disadvantaged or disabled. “NaNoWriMo’s stance that poor and disabled writers should use AI in order to write well and succeed is disgusting. And calling critics of AI ableist and classist is truly bizarre,” she remarked.

Viral Response on Social Media

Rebecca Thorne, a YA fantasy novelist who has participated in NaNoWriMo since 2008, recently expressed her discontent in a viral TikTok video. In her video, she criticized NaNo for disregarding public sentiment regarding AI and filling their statement with “politically correct language so that you can’t argue their stance.”

Thorne reflected on the connections she established at NaNo-sponsored events, valuing the friendships she formed. She expressed her shock at NaNoWriMo’s characterization of being economically disadvantaged as a justification for consulting AI. “The whole purpose of NaNo was that you met other humans and you didn’t pay them. You exchanged work amicably,” she stated. “You’re saying you don’t need humans to work on your art, but art is inherently human. We can’t rely on technology to do that work for us.”