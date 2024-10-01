Microsoft’s Copilot AI Introduces Voice, Vision, and a Charismatic Persona

Microsoft is revamping its AI tool, Copilot, which was born from the spirit of the old office assistant Clippy. This updated version will feature vision and voice, making conversations feel more natural and supportive. Users can interrupt it freely, and it can even see what’s on their screens. New features will be available now in English for users in several countries, with more to come.

Microsoft has revived its vision for a friendly and optimistic artificial intelligence helper with a significant overhaul of Copilot, the text-based AI tool integrated into Windows and other software. This latest version introduces advanced capabilities such as vision, voice interaction, and enhanced problem-solving skills, all while adopting a more “encouraging” personality.

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, remarked, “We really are at this amazing kind of transition point. AI companions now see what we see, hear what we hear, and speak in the same language that we use to communicate with one another.”

Mixed Reactions to Copilot

Since its launch, Copilot has received a mixed response from users, with some expressing concerns regarding lag and vague responses. Nevertheless, Microsoft is optimistic that this tool can become an essential component of its software ecosystem, potentially enhancing productivity across various office applications. This initiative places Microsoft at the forefront of integrating AI into professional tools, following suit with Google, which is incorporating AI features into products like Gmail and Google Docs.

Enhanced Communication and Support Features

The revamped Copilot will utilize multiple humanlike voices, enabling it to engage in natural conversations, including accommodating interruptions and pauses. “You can interrupt in mid-flow, and it can also actively listen,” stated Suleyman. “And that’s kind of the art of great conversation.”

Suleyman further explained that Copilot’s design emphasizes emotional support, stating, “It’s on your team, it’s backing you up, it’s your hype man.” Starting today, Copilot Voice will be available in English to users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with plans for expanded availability in other regions.

A Historical Perspective

The legacy of Microsoft’s earlier assistant, Clippy, which was a characteristically anthropomorphized paper clip, serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in creating user-friendly AI. Clippy gained notoriety for its intrusive suggestions, famously appearing with the line, “It looks like you’re writing a letter…” Ultimately, Microsoft acknowledged the disconnect between Clippy’s promised capabilities and its actual performance, which often included forgetting user preferences and repetitiveness. Although large language models like Copilot are more adept at simulating human intelligence, unpredictable behavior continues to pose challenges for user acceptance.

Availability and Subscription Options

Copilot Voice will be offered in the free version of Copilot for Windows, accessible also via a standalone mobile application and the web. Additionally, Microsoft is releasing experimental features for paid subscribers of Copilot Pro, which is priced at $20 per month. One of these features, called Copilot Vision, will allow the AI to view users’ screens and provide responses based on visual indications, such as opinions on products drawn from internet reviews.

As Suleyman notes, “One of the things that seems to be most common is that people ask it for aesthetic advice. They’re on a fashion website, and they’re like, what do you call that pattern? What do you call that dress?”