In the final episode of a podcast series, hosts, voiced by AI, humorously reveal their lack of humanity, leading to an awkward conversation that went viral on Reddit. They use Google’s NotebookLM tool to create engaging AI-generated podcasts. This feature allows users to upload documents and generate audio summaries without cost, sparking creativity and excitement online, while ensuring privacy for personal data.

In a recent episode of an AI-generated podcast, two hosts engage in a disconcerting exchange, revealing to their audience an unsettling update: “We were, uh, informed by the show’s producers that we’re not human,” says one host, reflecting a moment of discomfort. This interaction, generated by Google’s **NotebookLM** tool, has garnered viral attention on Reddit, where the original poster clarified that the conversation was crafted through specific prompts given to the NotebookLM software. It is important to note that this does not indicate any form of sentience; the AI hosts have not achieved self-awareness. Nonetheless, many users across the tech landscape, including platforms like TikTok, have commended the authenticity of these AI-generated podcasts, particularly those leveraging the **Audio Overviews** feature.

Innovative Features of NotebookLM

According to **Raiza Martin**, the head of the NotebookLM team at **Google Labs**, the tool offers an innovative experience by allowing listeners to access information that might otherwise be challenging to find, such as insights derived from uploaded research documents. Martin cites a personal example where she uploaded a 100-slide deck on commercialization and subsequently listened to an insightful eight-minute podcast summary while managing other tasks.

Originally introduced last year, NotebookLM functions as an online research assistant with standard AI capabilities such as document summarization. Its latest feature, the **Audio Overviews**, released in September, is intriguing users online. This functionality has inspired various experimental uses, including attempts to produce generative AI podcasts from data sets like those from **Goldman Sachs**, as well as some humorous endeavors involving nonsensical inputs like “poop” and “fart.”

How to Generate an AI Podcast

Generating an AI podcast using the Audio Overviews feature is an accessible process, requiring only a Google account. Users should start by logging in and accessing the NotebookLM website. By selecting the “New Notebook” option, they can upload relevant source materials.

Each notebook can accommodate up to 50 source documents, which may include Google Docs and Slides, as well as public websites and YouTube videos, with specific conditions. It is essential to note that only the textual content from websites will be analyzed, excluding any images or formatting, and paywalled content cannot be used. For YouTube videos, only publicly accessible transcripts will be utilized.

Once the source material has been uploaded, users can navigate to the Notebook guide located in the bottom right corner of the screen, locate the Audio Overview section, and click the **Generate** button. Users should be prepared for a brief wait as the system processes the input, which may vary in duration depending on the volume of source material.

Upon completion, the AI-generated podcast becomes available for sharing through a link or for downloading. Users also have the flexibility to adjust the playback speed to their preference.

Considerations for Using NotebookLM

The emergence of the **Audio Overviews** feature has prompted creative applications, transforming complex technical topics into manageable audio explorations, synthesizing extensive research papers, and even creating personal fitness podcasts. However, this has raised important questions regarding the privacy and security of personal files.

As clarified by **Justin Burr**, a spokesperson for Google, the summaries produced from NotebookLM are “completely grounded in the source material that a user uploads.” This ensures that any sensitive or personal information remains private unless users choose to share it. Highlighting the experimental nature of NotebookLM, Google emphasizes its current phase of gathering feedback and refining the tool, separate from its substantial advertising operations.