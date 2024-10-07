Homemade AI Drone Software Locates People When Search Teams Fail

Charlie Kelly, a 56-year-old hillwalker, went missing after hiking Creise in Scotland on September 6, 2023. He messaged his partner, Emer Kennedy, that he wouldn’t return before nightfall but assured her he was safe. Despite extensive search efforts involving rescue teams and helicopters, his backpack was found days later, but there was no sign of Kelly. Emer described him as resourceful and capable.

On September 6, 2023, Charlie Kelly informed his partner, Emer Kennedy, that he would not be returning home that evening, eliciting concern from her. Aged 56 and an avid hillwalker, Kelly had left their home in Tillicoultry, near the Scottish city of Stirling, prior to Kennedy’s departure for work. His intention was to summit Creise, a peak rising 1,100 meters above sea level, which is renowned for its picturesque views, including the stunning Glen Etive valley, famously featured in the James Bond film Skyfall.

The weather conditions were unusually favorable for that time of year, prompting Kelly to consider the possibility of climbing a second Munro, a term for Scottish mountains exceeding 3,000 feet. During his time off from his role as a forensic psychologist for the Scottish Prisons Service, he had been systematically conquering various peaks. Kennedy recalls, “He had this book he would mark them in,” highlighting that this hike would likely be his last before their upcoming holiday in two and a half weeks.

While Kennedy did not share Kelly’s enthusiasm for hiking, their relationship flourished over mutual interests, particularly their passion for Celtic Football Club and a shared “extremely quirky” sense of humor. She fell in love with his mental prowess and vast knowledge of football, Robert the Bruce, and Doctor Who. In their conversations, he often expressed gratitude for her support of his individual passions, telling her, “You let me be me,” just before his hike.

When Kelly later informed her of his impending delay, Kennedy felt apprehensive but placed her trust in his judgment. “Charlie was a very resourceful person,” she noted, emphasizing his training as a negotiator for high-stakes situations involving prisoners. He assured her that he had adequate supplies, including extra food, ample water, and warm clothing, and planned to wait until dawn before descending.

Throughout the following day, as Kennedy worked, she frequently checked her phone for updates. Kelly’s messages early Thursday morning reassured her, and he continued to send upbeat texts when he had signal. As night approached, he conveyed that his phone battery was dwindling but reassured her that he could see the lights of the Glencoe Ski Center, where his car was parked, and estimated it would take him about half an hour to reach it. This would be the last communication received from Charlie Kelly.

In the wake of Kelly’s disappearance, the Glencoe Mountain Rescue team initiated a profound search operation, later described as “Herculean.” This comprehensive effort involved sniffer dogs, quad bikes, helicopters, and drones equipped with both infrared and conventional cameras. It drew together professionals from various organizations, including the Coastguard, Police Scotland, and the Royal Air Force, alongside numerous highly trained volunteers from ten different Mountain Rescue teams, with up to 50 searchers on the hill at any one time. On September 9, Kelly’s backpack was discovered, yet the search yielded no further trace of him.