Google, Apple, Discord Allow Harmful AI to ‘Undress’ Websites via Sign-On

A WIRED analysis revealed that 16 major “nudify” websites are using sign-in systems from tech giants like Google and Apple to allow users to create accounts easily. This promotes nonconsensual image creation, especially among teens. Critics say tech companies are slow to act against this, as these sites often appear prominently online. Experts stress these practices contribute to normalizing sexual violence against women and girls.

WIRED has conducted an analysis revealing that 16 major “undress” and “nudify” websites are utilizing sign-in infrastructures from prominent companies including Google, Apple, Discord, Twitter, Patreon, and Line. This integration enables users to easily create accounts on these deepfake sites, thus lending them an appearance of authenticity before they proceed to purchase credits for image generation.

Rise of Nonconsensual Imagery

Although bots and websites generating nonconsensual intimate images of women and girls have been in existence for several years, the proliferation of generative AI has exacerbated the issue. Instances of “undress” abuse are reportedly becoming increasingly common, with teenage boys allegedly creating such images of their classmates. Critics argue that tech companies have been sluggish in addressing the scale of these issues, as these websites rank prominently in search results, supported by paid advertisements on social media, along with their availability in app stores.

Call for Responsibility

“This is a continuation of a trend that normalizes sexual violence against women and girls by Big Tech,” asserts Adam Dodge, a lawyer and founder of EndTAB (Ending Technology-Enabled Abuse). He emphasizes that while sign-in APIs are designed for user convenience, the facilitation of sexual violence should never be an act of convenience. “We should be implementing barriers around access to these applications, not providing an easy pathway,” he states.

Analysis Findings

According to the analysis by WIRED, the sign-in tools reviewed—deployed through APIs and common authentication methods—enable users to access deepfake websites using existing accounts. The findings show that Google‘s login system is featured on 16 websites, Discord‘s on 13, and Apple‘s on six. The button for X appears on three websites, while accounts from Patreon and Line were present on two.

Corporate Accountability

WIRED refrains from naming the websites due to their facilitation of abuse. Some of these sites are interconnected as part of broader networks owned by the same individuals or firms. These login systems have been exploited despite the declared policies of the tech companies aimed at preventing harm, harassment, or invasion of privacy.

After being contacted by WIRED, representatives from Discord and Apple confirmed the removal of developer accounts associated with these sites. Google indicated it would act against developers found in violation of its policies. Meanwhile, Patreon stated it prohibits accounts that facilitate the creation of explicit imagery, and Line noted an ongoing investigation but did not provide comments on specific websites. Responses from X regarding the misuse of its systems remain unreceived.

Continued Exploitation

In the aftermath of a declaration from Jud Hoffman, Discord’s Vice President of Trust and Safety regarding the termination of the websites’ access to its APIs for policy breaches, one of the undress websites announced via a Telegram channel that authorization through Discord was “temporarily unavailable” and claimed efforts were being made to restore access.

A Rapidly Growing Concern

Since the advent of deepfake technology in late 2017, the production of nonconsensual intimate videos and images has surged. The creation of images via “undress” or “nudify” websites and applications has become alarmingly commonplace.

“This should not be considered innovation; it is sexual abuse,” states David Chiu, the City Attorney for San Francisco, who has recently initiated a lawsuit against undress and nudify websites and their creators. Chiu reports that the 16 websites targeted in his office’s lawsuit have collectively garnered approximately 200 million visits in the first half of this year alone. “These websites are engaged in the horrific exploitation of women and girls globally. The images generated are used for bullying, humiliation, and threats,” Chiu asserts.