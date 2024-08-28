Generative AI Revolutionizes English Homework; Math Is on the Horizon

ChatGPT has impacted classrooms since its debut in late 2022, prompting educators to adapt homework strategies. Now, students are also using generative AI, like the popular Gauth app, for math assignments. Gauth allows users to snap pictures of problems, generating step-by-step solutions. While it’s useful for basic math, it struggles with advanced topics. Gauth promotes an “Honor Code” to encourage ethical use.

The release of ChatGPT by OpenAI in late 2022 has significantly impacted educational settings, leading to substantial changes in how teachers assign writing tasks. As school administrators scrambled to identify AI-generated essays, students sought methods to obscure their use of such technology. However, while educational authorities concentrated primarily on writing assignments, a major shift occurred unnoticed: students began utilizing AI for mathematics homework as well.

Emergence of AI Homework Assistance

Currently, high school and college students across the United States are exploring a variety of free smartphone applications that employ generative AI to facilitate their math homework. Among the most popular of these is the Gauth app, which has garnered millions of downloads and is owned by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

App Overview and Popularity

Initially launched in 2019 with a focus on mathematics, the Gauth app quickly expanded its offerings to include subjects such as chemistry and physics. This strategic expansion has resulted in the app’s rising prominence and it has nearly topped the smartphone download charts within the education category earlier this year. The app has received hundreds of thousands of favorable reviews, currently holding an impressive 4.8-star rating in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

How the App Works

Using the app is straightforward; students simply point their smartphone at a math problem, whether it’s printed or handwritten, ensuring any relevant information is included within the image crop. Subsequently, Gauth’s AI model produces a step-by-step guide, often including the correct answer.

Performance Analysis

Upon testing the Gauth AI tool with various high school-level algebra and geometry problems, results indicated that while it did not consistently achieve top grades, it was capable of performing well enough to secure around a low B grade or a high C average. This level of output may suffice for students seeking to complete assignments with minimal effort, allowing them to dedicate time to other extracurricular activities.

The tool did face challenges with more advanced mathematical concepts, such as those found in Calculus 2, potentially limiting its usefulness for students pursuing higher-level mathematics.

Future of AI in Education

While generative AI tools, rooted in natural language processing, occasionally falter with complex mathematical equations, efforts are ongoing to enhance AI performance in this domain. Recent advancements seen at Google DeepMind, particularly with their math-focused large language model, AlphaProof, demonstrate significant promise, especially based on evaluations conducted during the International Math Olympiad.

Company Positioning and Ethical Considerations

Importantly, Gauth positions itself not as a tool for cheating, but rather as an AI study companion aimed at helping students tackle challenging problems. The company promotes an “Honor Code” on its website, urging users to avoid misusing the app in ways that contradict their values or school expectations. This approach acknowledges that students may be tempted to use the app beyond its intended purpose while encouraging responsible usage.

Response from ByteDance

Prior to publication, a representative from ByteDance did not respond to inquiries regarding the Gauth app that had been sent via email.