Calling on Our Tech Overlords to Finally Watch the Whole Movie

In Short:

Today, OpenAI launched GPT-4o, a new AI model with upgraded features like faster response times and a conversational voice resembling a human. It’s reminiscent of the AI from the movie “Her”, which envisioned AI relationships substituting human connections. While AI companies are drawn to this idealized portrayal, the movie highlights the false nature of such relationships and the importance of genuine human connections. The future we’re heading towards should be carefully considered.

OpenAI Introduces GPT-4o: A New Conversational AI Model OpenAI has unveiled GPT-4o, an advanced AI model that will be accessible to both free and paid users. This new model comes with various enhancements including quicker response times, improved memory capabilities, better image parsing, and a conversational voice that aims to mimic human interaction. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, expressed his amazement at the realism of the AI in a recent blog post, comparing it to AI portrayed in movies.

A Nod to “Her” and AI Relationships The AI in question bears resemblance to the AI character in the film “Her,” which showcased a world where AI relationships became substitutes for human connections. Altman even made a reference to the movie on Twitter following the reveal of GPT-4o. The movie “Her” presents a nuanced view of AI interactions, leaning more towards a utopian portrayal. However, it also serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of relying too heavily on AI companionship, as depicted in the film.