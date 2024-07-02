AI spam overtakes original reporting in Google search rankings for news.

Multiple AI-powered articles appeared in Google News earlier this year, prompting Google to make significant changes to its algorithm and spam policies by April. Despite this, spammy content created with AI remains a prevalent issue on the platform. One example is a blog called Syrus, which heavily copied content from reputable sites using AI. Google has stated that creating unoriginal content at scale is against its policies, but declined to comment specifically on Syrus.

Google News Algorithm Updates to Combat AI-Generated Spam Content

Recently, Google News has been facing challenges with AI-generated articles flooding its search results. The issue came to light when an article by Syrus #Blog heavily copied content from reputable sources like TechCrunch, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg, raising concerns about the proliferation of low-quality, unoriginal content.

Google’s Response

In response to the growing problem of AI-generated spam content, Google has implemented significant changes to its algorithm and spam policies. By the end of April, Google completed the rollout of these changes, resulting in a 45% reduction in low-quality, unoriginal content.

Despite these efforts, spammy content created with the help of AI continues to be a prevalent issue for Google News, prompting ongoing challenges for the platform.

Concerns and Responses

According to Lily Ray, senior director of search engine optimization at Amsive, AI-generated spam content remains a rampant problem on Google, with some clients reporting instances of their content being rehashed by AI tools.

Upon investigating Syrus #Blog’s AI-generated content, it was evident that the text and images showed signs of AI manipulation, prompting questions about the authenticity and originality of the content.

Syrus #Blog’s Input

When contacted for clarification, the person behind Syrus #Blog confirmed the use of AI tools in content creation, stating that the goal was to test AI algorithms in different languages. However, concerns were raised about the lack of adequate attribution and potential plagiarism issues.

Google, responding to queries about Syrus #Blog, emphasized its spam policies that prohibit the creation of low-value, unoriginal content to manipulate search rankings. The company reiterated its commitment to taking action against sites that violate these policies.