AI is revolutionizing meme history

One of the most iconic memes on the internet, the “distracted boyfriend” image, is now being reimagined by artificial intelligence, along with many other famous memes. AI-generated videos, often referred to as “time traveler” videos, are circulating on platforms like TikTok, adding new contexts and elements to familiar meme scenarios.

AI-Generated Memes

Using the Luma Dream Machine AI model, users can create high-quality, realistic videos by providing source images and text prompts. These videos are altering well-known memes and reshaping internet history by adding new twists to popular images.

Limitations of Generative AI

While the Dream Machine has gained popularity, some flaws of generative AI have surfaced in its output, such as unnatural depictions and object morphing. Despite concerns about AI misinformation, many find amusement in the model’s errors.

Impact on Digital Media

Despite the possibility of AI-altered memes overshadowing their original counterparts, experts like Know Your Meme editor Phillip Hamilton believe that the trend does not threaten digital media preservation. The familiarity of the original images is what drives the success of these AI-generated reboots.

Luma Dream Machine Features

Luma’s Dream Machine can quickly generate high-quality videos and offers a free tier for users to create up to 30 clips per month. This accessibility has made it more popular than other AI models like OpenAI’s Sora, which is yet to be released to the public.