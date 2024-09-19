Adult Industry Content Creators Seek Influence on AI Regulations

A group of sex industry professionals has written to EU regulators, urging them to include their perspectives in discussions about AI regulations. They highlight concerns over AI’s impact, particularly with deepfakes harming performers. The group argues current regulations may lead to censorship and discrimination, and they want to help create fair policies that respect the adult industry and protect rights.

A coalition of professionals and advocates from the sex industry has expressed serious concerns regarding their exclusion from critical discussions on the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This open letter, directed to EU regulators, emphasizes the need for their perspectives, particularly as they have been significantly impacted by the rapid evolution of AI.

Call for Inclusion in Regulatory Discussions

The group, comprising members from various sectors of the adult industry—including sex workers, erotic filmmakers, sex tech companies, and educators—has urged the European Commission to actively involve them in shaping upcoming negotiations surrounding AI regulations. This appeal comes in light of new European internet regulations, with the letter having been reviewed by WIRED.

Highlighting Critical Gaps in Regulation

Notable entities within this coalition include Erika Lust, an acclaimed erotic filmmaker, and representatives from the European Sex Workers’ Rights Alliance. The collective is driven by the objective to inform the Commission about what they describe as a “critical gap” in the ongoing discussions about AI regulation. Their coordinators argue that the current strategies risk excluding valuable firsthand insights from those directly involved in adult content, potentially resulting in excessive regulation of this marginalized community.

The Impact of AI Technology

According to Ana Ornelas, a Berlin-based erotic author and educator also known as Pimenta Cítrica, “AI is evolving every day [and] we see new developments at every corner.” She points out that the natural inclination towards this new technology to fulfill fantasies should not be overlooked.

However, the emergence of deepfakes poses a significant threat, with 96% of such creations involving nonconsensual pornography, predominantly targeting women and girls. Ornelas describes this situation as “extremely harmful” not only to the direct victims but also to adult performers. She warns that an overly stringent regulatory landscape could inadvertently eliminate legitimate adult content alongside illegal materials and might compel users towards unfiltered AI models.

Regulatory Developments in the EU

On August 1, the European Commission introduced what it termed as the world’s first comprehensive AI legislation, aimed at promoting responsible AI usage throughout the EU. This legislation follows previous EU efforts to combat illegal and harmful online activities. However, the organizers of this initiative believe that the regulators lack an understanding of the adult industry, which may lead to excessive censorship and detrimental policies.

Offering Insights for Better Regulation

Ornelas asserts, “We can offer the right insight to policymakers so they can regulate in a way that safeguards fundamental rights, freedom, and fosters a more sex-positive online environment.” A request for comment from the European Commission has yet to receive a response.

Concerns Over Censorship and Discrimination

Sex workers and adult performers have reported experiences of discrimination and censorship spurred by global legislation aimed at curbing sex trafficking. Financial institutions have also limited their services regarding this community. Adult industry participants, including educators, have faced significant challenges such as the suspension and removal from major technology platforms.

Paulita Pappel, an adult filmmaker and organizer of this initiative, highlights, “There’s a lack of awareness of how policies impact our livelihoods. We are facing discrimination, and if regulators are trying to protect the rights of people, it would be beneficial if they could also safeguard the digital rights of everyone involved.”