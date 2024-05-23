MIT News: New Faculty Welcomed to School of Engineering

The School of Engineering at MIT has welcomed 15 new faculty members across six departments, with a focus on interdisciplinary research. Faculty members have joint appointments in different units across MIT, including the School of Engineering, School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences, and School of Science. The new faculty members bring diverse expertise in areas like robotics, computer vision, cryptography, and optimization. A big welcome to these talented researchers and educators!

The School of Engineering Welcomes 15 New Faculty Members

The School of Engineering is excited to announce the addition of 15 new faculty members across six academic departments. These new faculty members, who have recently started or will begin within the next year, bring a diverse range of research disciplines to MIT.

Interdisciplinary Research

Many of the new faculty specialize in research that spans multiple fields, collaborating with various units across MIT. For example, faculty in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) have joint appointments in both the School of Engineering and the MIT Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing. Additionally, new faculty members have joint appointments with the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences and the School of Science.

Quote from Anantha Chandrakasan

Anantha Chandrakasan, the Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Dean of Engineering, and Vannevar Bush Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, expressed his enthusiasm for the new faculty members. He highlighted their interdisciplinary approach to research and their potential for significant impact in their respective fields.

New Faculty Members

The new engineering faculty members include:

Stephen Bates , Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

, Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Abigail Bodner , Assistant Professor in the Department of EECS and Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences

, Assistant Professor in the Department of EECS and Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences Andreea Bobu , Assistant Professor in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics

, Assistant Professor in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics Suraj Cheema , Assistant Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering

, Assistant Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering Samantha Coday , Assistant Professor in the Department of EECS

, Assistant Professor in the Department of EECS Mitchell Gordon , Assistant Professor in the Department of EECS

, Assistant Professor in the Department of EECS Kaiming He , Associate Professor in the Department of EECS

, Associate Professor in the Department of EECS Anna Huang , Assistant Professor in the departments of EECS and Music and Theater Arts

, Assistant Professor in the departments of EECS and Music and Theater Arts Yael Kalai , Professor in the Department of EECS

, Professor in the Department of EECS Sendhil Mullainathan , Professor in the departments of EECS and Economics

, Professor in the departments of EECS and Economics Alex Rives , Assistant Professor in the Department of EECS

, Assistant Professor in the Department of EECS Sungho Shin , Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering

, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering Jessica Stark , Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Engineering

, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Engineering T.J. Wallin , Assistant Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering

, Assistant Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering Gioele Zardini, Assistant Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Each faculty member brings a unique background and area of expertise to their respective departments, contributing to the diverse research landscape at MIT.