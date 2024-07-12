Celebrating a milestone: New MIT Schwarzman College of Computing building dedicated | MIT News

The MIT Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing celebrated the completion of a new building with a dedication ceremony attended by community members, distinguished guests, and supporters. The college, established with a transformative gift from Stephen A. Schwarzman, aims to advance computing research and address global challenges while prioritizing ethical considerations in artificial intelligence development. Schwarzman expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to support a leading-edge technology that will benefit society.

The MIT Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing recently completed the construction of its new building on Vassar Street, marking a significant milestone for the institution. A dedication ceremony was held in honor of this achievement, attended by members of the MIT community, distinguished guests, and supporters. The event highlighted the transformative gift from Stephen A. Schwarzman, chair, CEO, and co-founder of Blackstone, which led to the establishment of the college.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth emphasized the importance of Steve’s vision in the success of the college. The new building, designed to accommodate 50 computing research groups, aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and ideas. Kornbluth expressed optimism about directing expertise towards addressing significant global challenges.

Steve Schwarzman, in gratitude for the collaboration with MIT, acknowledged the rare opportunity to contribute to the advancement of technology with societal impact. His motivation stemmed from observations made during trips to China, which underscored the significance of leading AI development in the United States while upholding ethical standards to mitigate risks.

MIT President Emeritus L. Rafael Reif highlighted the collaborative journey with Schwarzman, recognizing him as a valuable partner in realizing the college’s vision. Reif also acknowledged Schwarzman’s ability to simplify complex situations effectively.

After extensive discussions, the MIT Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing was officially established in October 2018. To honor Schwarzman’s contribution, Reif presented him with tokens of appreciation, emphasizing gratitude for making the project possible.

In 2019, Dan Huttenlocher was appointed as the inaugural dean of the college. Huttenlocher outlined the institution’s mission to advance computing fields, enhance leadership in computer science and AI, and address social and ethical computing dimensions.

He also recognized the efforts of everyone involved in the planning, design, and construction of the building, thanking key partners for their contributions. Huttenlocher expressed pride in witnessing the building’s impact on the MIT community and beyond.

Special appreciation was extended to Anantha Chandrakasan and Asu Ozdaglar for their role in the early stages of the college’s development and leadership throughout the process.