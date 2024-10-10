What Are Our Feelings Toward Ring? Understanding Public Perception.

Ring cameras have significantly evolved since their launch 11 years ago, becoming popular home security devices. Despite concerns over privacy and their ties to law enforcement, over 10 million cameras are now in use. To help users manage the vast amount of footage, Ring is introducing AI features that allow for easier searching of specific video moments.

Ring cameras have made significant advancements since their introduction 11 years ago. The Ring brand, which specializes in security cameras, particularly video doorbells and surveillance cameras, has cemented its presence as a vigilant observer of residential entrances across various settings. Under the ownership of Amazon, the company has navigated a series of controversies, including privacy concerns, security breaches, vigilantism incidents, and its collaboration with law enforcement. Despite these challenges, Ring has seen remarkable growth, with over 10 million devices installed, creating a landscape where these cameras continuously monitor the movements of residents and visitors alike.

The Need for Enhanced Functionality

This extensive coverage leads to an overwhelming amount of video footage, complicating the search for specific events, such as package deliveries or the timing of children leaving for activities. To address this issue, Ring is now incorporating AI-powered capabilities into its software, enabling users to search for particular moments captured by their cameras.

Insights from Industry Experts

This week, WIRED senior writer Paresh Dave joins the discussion to explore the evolution of Ring—how security cameras have become nearly ubiquitous and what the future holds, especially with the integration of artificial intelligence technologies.

Recommendations for Viewers

Paresh suggests subscribing to Sling TV from Dish for watching live sports. Mike recommends investigating decoy security cameras for situations where a landlord mandates installation of an actual camera. Lauren recommends streaming shows like Nobody Wants This and Killing Eve, both available on Netflix.

Follow the Hosts

Paresh Dave can be found on social media at @peard33. Lauren Goode is available at @LaurenGoode. Michael Calore can be reached at @[email protected]. For show-related inquiries, you may contact @GadgetLab. The show is produced by Boone Ashworth (@booneashworth). Our theme music is provided by Solar Keys.

How to Access the Podcast

The latest episode of this week’s podcast is available through the audio player on this page. For those interested in subscribing to receive every episode, follow these steps:

If you are using an iPhone or iPad, locate the Podcasts app, or simply tap this link. Alternatively, you can download apps such as Overcast or Pocket Casts and search for Gadget Lab. Android users may access the podcast via the Google Podcasts app by tapping here. Our podcast is also available on Spotify. Finally, for those who need it, here’s the RSS feed.