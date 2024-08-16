Understanding Gemini Live: What It Is and How to Use It Effectively

Later this year, Google will enhance its Gemini Live tool with Project Astra, letting users ask questions about real-world objects through their phone cameras. Unlike basic voice assistants, Gemini Live enables more engaging conversations. Users can explore topics, like discussing Celine Dion, or get personalized dinner suggestions, such as recipes tailored to their preferences—creating an interactive experience with technology.

Later this year, Google is set to enhance Gemini Live by integrating Project Astra, a computer vision technology that was previewed at its developers’ conference in May. This advancement will enable users to utilize their phone’s camera app to ask Gemini real-time questions about objects in their environment. For instance, one could walk past a concert poster and inquire about storing the event dates in their calendar and setting reminders to purchase tickets.

Conversational Capabilities

Interactions with voice assistants have traditionally been transactional. During my engagement with Gemini Live, I found initiating conversation with the AI to be somewhat unconventional. This marks a significant departure from merely asking Google Assistant or Alexa for weather updates or other simple tasks. The conversational flow that Gemini Live fosters allows for deeper discussions.

Hsiao, a user, shared her experiences with Gemini Live during her commute home. She initiated a conversation regarding the upcoming Paris Olympics and touched on Celine Dion‘s performance at the opening ceremony. When Hsiao asked, “Can you tell me a little bit about the song she sang?” the AI provided detailed information about the song’s origin, the writer, and its significance. This back-and-forth exchange led Hsiao to discover that Celine Dion has the ability to sing in Chinese.

“I was so surprised,” Hsiao remarked. “But that just gives you an example of how you can find out stuff; it’s an interaction with technology that people couldn’t have before this kind of curiosity and exploration through conversation. This is just the beginning of where we’re headed with the Gemini assistant.”

Interactive Food Suggestions

In a demonstration, I asked Gemini for dinner suggestions. The AI inquired whether I preferred something light or a hearty meal. As we continued our dialogue, when Gemini suggested a shrimp dish, I pretended to have a shrimp allergy, prompting it to recommend salmon instead. Upon stating I didn’t have salmon, Gemini suggested, “You could always grill up some chicken breasts and toss them in a salad with grilled vegetables and a light vinaigrette dressing.” When I requested a recipe, the AI proceeded to detail the instructions step-by-step. I interrupted the session, but I noted that I could revisit the Gemini app later to retrieve the recipe.