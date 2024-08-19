Trump Posts AI-Generated Images Suggesting Swifties Are Backing Him

Former President Donald Trump posted AI-generated images suggesting Taylor Swift’s fans support his campaign, claiming “Swifties for Trump” shirts after Swift canceled a concert. However, many images are manipulated, and the original posts were labeled as “satire” by their source. While one real fan supports Trump, there’s no organized movement, and Taylor has not endorsed any candidate, criticizing Trump in the past.

Former President Donald Trump recently shared AI-generated images on Truth Social that misleadingly allege support for his campaign from Taylor Swift fans, known as “Swifties.” In his post, Trump included screenshots from X depicting young women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts in various styles.

Misleading Claims

One of the images insinuated that Swifties were rallying behind Trump following Swift’s decision to cancel a concert in Vienna due to security concerns. Another screenshot included a statement implying that “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.” Trump’s caption for the post was simply, “I accept!”

Evidence of Manipulation

However, an investigation by WIRED utilizing a tool from nonprofit True Media has indicated that these images are a mix of real and AI-generated content. The analysis disclosed substantial evidence suggesting that the images were manipulated, falsely portraying a widespread and orchestrated movement of Swifties supporting Trump.

Social Media Dynamics

One image originated from an anonymous pro-Trump account with over 300,000 followers, known for posting AI-generated visuals. Following the Swifties for Trump post, this account later described the original intention behind it as “satire.”

Counter Movements

While there seems to be no active campaign titled Swifties for Trump, a genuine group named Swifties4Harris does exist. As co-founder Irene Kim stated, “We do not represent every Swiftie, but I think there is a reason we don’t need AI to show our support for Kamala.”

Individual Support for Trump

Despite the lack of a formal campaign, there is at least one known supporter: Jenna Piwowarczyk, who was depicted in a legitimate photo shared by Trump. She wore a homemade T-shirt reading “Swifties for Trump” at a Trump rally in Racine, Wisconsin, and is now selling similar shirts on Etsy.

Previous Instances of Misinformation

Trump has a history of sharing AI-generated content. Recently, he inaccurately claimed that the Kamala Harris campaign was using AI to artificially inflate crowd sizes at her events. Additionally, he posted a digitally altered image on X showing Harris speaking at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with a Soviet Union flag in the background.

Concerns Over Disinformation

Disinformation experts have raised alarms regarding the potential threats to electoral integrity posed by generative AI technologies. WIRED has uncovered numerous instances of AI-generated content impacting elections around the globe this year.

Taylor Swift’s Political Stance

Taylor Swift has not publicly endorsed any presidential candidates for the upcoming election. However, she did endorse President Joe Biden in 2020 and has been vocally critical of Trump. Notably, after Trump’s controversial comments related to the Black Lives Matter movement, Swift condemned him for feigning moral superiority while contributing to societal divisions.