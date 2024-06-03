The Remarkable Emergence of the First AI Beauty Pageant

In Short:

Fanvue’s AI beauty pageant features contestants created by their creators with traditional beauty standards in mind, such as thin bodies and light skin. Winners will be chosen based on social media influence and prompt usage. The narrow representation of beauty in AI-generated images reflects societal norms. This raises questions about the perpetuation of unrealistic beauty standards and the impact on people who do not fit these ideals.

AI Pageants: Judging Beauty Beyond Appearance Fanvue’s contestant for the World AI Creator Awards are creations of their developers, drawing on stereotypes of beauty. The criteria for beauty in AI differ from traditional standards, allowing for unique interpretations. The creators of AI model Aitana Lopez (above) are serving as judges for the World AI Creator Awards beauty pageant.

Courtesy of Idea Farm Fanvue’s contest, akin to human beauty pageants, emphasizes factors beyond physical appearance. Contestants are evaluated based on “social media clout” and creators’ ability to use prompts effectively. Winners will be declared later this month.