See the World as a Computational Process: Unlocking Hidden Realities

In the movie Oppenheimer, physicist Niels Bohr challenges Robert Oppenheimer with a musical analogy to explain the essence of algebra. Oppenheimer describes his innate understanding of computers and programming, comparing it to a living creature following his instructions. The perspective of computation can be applied to various aspects of life, including seemingly random processes, which can all be described by complex computational algorithms.

Computation is All Around Us

The original version of this story appeared in Quanta Magazine.

Feeling the Machine

Even before the advent of personal computers in the 1970s, individuals like the author anticipated their functionality and operations. The essence of computation was felt even in the absence of physical machines, with programs being conceptualized and processed mentally.

Today, despite not visualizing or hearing the machine, a sense of its operation is experienced. Programs are not viewed as static code but rather as dynamic entities following instructions to reach desired outputs. This perspective transforms computational processes into living creatures guided by human directives.

Seeing Computation Everywhere

Thinking about computation encourages individuals to perceive it in various aspects of daily life. From mailing a letter to sending data over the internet, all processes involving movement or transformation embody computational steps towards a defined end result. This computational lens offers a unique perspective on seemingly random phenomena, showcasing the underlying intricate processes at play.

Events considered random, such as coin flips or dice rolls, are governed by complex computational mechanisms that ultimately determine their outcomes. The concept of randomness is debunked, revealing the influence of different variables and calculations leading to seemingly unpredictable results.

Ancient Concepts of Prediction

Historically, the notion of predicting outcomes through computational analysis has been explored. In 1814, Pierre-Simon Laplace introduced the concept of an omniscient entity, known as Laplace’s demon, capable of foreseeing events based on intricate computational algorithms.