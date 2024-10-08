Roli Airwave: Your AI Piano Teacher and Digital Theremin in One Device

Lamb discusses the Airwave, a new tool designed to enhance piano learning by integrating AI and hands-on lessons. Unlike traditional methods, it allows students to use voice commands via ChatGPT to control lessons and ask questions about music. The device also tracks hand movements for advanced sound manipulation, making learning more efficient and accessible while complementing regular classes.

In a recent statement, Roli CEO Lamb expressed some frustration with their previous product, Lumi, stating, “I was hitting a wall with Lumi. It’s great to learn, but we found that people just weren’t progressing enough.” He is optimistic about the potential of the new Airwave, which he envisions will offer a more immediate learning experience by directly integrating players’ hands into the lessons.

The Airwave is set to launch in 2024, featuring a significant integration of artificial intelligence. In addition to the device’s AI-enabled computer vision capabilities, the Roli Learn platform will incorporate OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. This enhancement will allow piano students to control their learning experience using voice commands, facilitating interaction with lessons and enabling them to ask questions. For instance, with a simple push of a button on the keyboard, users can load songs or inquire about musical concepts, such as the differences between scales and chords. The application will even provide answers to specific questions like identifying the notes in a C minor chord and more advanced inquiries such as, “What is a Lydian scale?” or “Who wrote ‘Hotel California’?” However, the accuracy of the responses will depend on the current capabilities of chatbots.

While this feature cannot completely replace the value of having a music teacher for immediate feedback and personal guidance, it offers a quicker alternative compared to searching for instructional videos online when students are practicing independently.

“If you think about it, people have been practicing piano for, like, 250 years,” Lamb noted. “Hundreds of millions of people logging thousands and thousands of hours. And fundamentally, it’s an inefficient thing.” He emphasized that while a proficient teacher can provide personalized instruction and monitor hand positioning, the high cost of lessons and scheduling conflicts often hinder access to such guidance. The Airwave aims to bridge the gap between formal lessons, enabling students to learn at their convenience with the assistance of advanced AI technology.

“The instrument itself is not intelligent,” Lamb articulated. “The instrument doesn’t know what you’re doing and can’t give you that feedback. And if we can make it way more efficient in terms of that fundamental capability, then people will learn faster and they’ll learn more.”

In addition to serving as an educational tool, Roli is positioning the Airwave as an instrument suitable for more advanced users within the music production realm. During a demonstration, Lamb showcased the device’s capabilities, likening its operation to that of a theremin, an instrument played by manipulating electromagnetic fields around antennas. The Airwave utilizes infrared cameras to track finger movements, allowing different hand positions to alter pitch, filter frequencies, and manipulate oscillators among other effects. Roli has stated that the Airwave will support a range of movements—such as raising, gliding, and tilting hands and fingers—providing users with extensive control over their music production experience, with plans for even more refined tracking in future updates.