After years of searching, Reddit users discovered the song “Everyone Knows That,” officially titled “Ulterior Motives,” by connecting it to a clip in adult film scores. Amid speculation about AI involvement, two determined fans watched numerous clips. Meanwhile, cat memes surfaced in U.S. elections, with politicians joking about a false conspiracy of immigrants eating cats. Taylor Swift supported Kamala Harris in a post featuring her cat.

Recently, an intriguing internet mystery was resolved: the origins of a song widely recognized as “Everyone Knows That.” After nearly three years of diligent online investigation, two Reddit users successfully identified the song—titled “Ulterior Motives”—after discovering it in an adult film clip on YouTube, which had possibly been scored by the songwriters credited in that clip.

During their extensive search, there were speculations that the song might have been AI-generated or part of a publicity stunt. Had the investigators become preoccupied with these theories, or if someone had attempted to utilize AI to create a similar track, they may never have uncovered the truth, nor would they have experienced their lengthy viewing sessions.

The Monitor is a weekly column focused on cultural happenings within the WIRED universe, covering topics from movies to memes, TV to TikTok.

Background and Implications

The mysteries surrounding Celebrity Number Six and “Everyone Knows That” predate the current generative AI surge, allowing them to evade some of the related controversies. Both cases highlighted the necessity for caution when verifying online content, yet they also reflect the increased complexity surrounding truth in the digital sphere. While the confusion is more pronounced in the case of C6 than in “Everyone Knows That,” it is reasonable to anticipate that any future online mystery will attract parallel disputes regarding the nature of reality and AI’s role in shaping it.

Sardá’s Response

Upon being contacted by the Times, Sardá expressed her desire to acclimate to her newfound fame, mentioning her growing presence on TikTok. Although she appreciated the efforts people made to locate her, she also voiced concerns regarding the potential impacts on her life, stating, “how far this could go.” Despite her worries, she found solace in one thought: “I can always hide.”

Loose Threads

Cat memes infiltrating US elections. A rather unusual conspiracy surrounding Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, suggested they were consuming cats, alongside ducks and geese. This theory gained traction when Ohio senator J.D. Vance mentioned it on X. Elon Musk, the platform’s owner, also weighed in, sharing various images of cats (and ducks) with captions like “Save them!” Additionally, Texas senator Ted Cruz shared a meme of kittens with a plea to vote for Trump to prevent immigrants from “eating” them.

Cat memes at the debate The cat-eating conspiracy received even more exposure when, during a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump abruptly claimed, “They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats.” This statement later went viral on TikTok paired with images of various pets. Memes referencing Alf, the alien sitcom character known for wanting to eat cats, also gained significant traction.

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris Just after the debate, Taylor Swift utilized her platform to speak out against AI misinformation while endorsing Kamala Harris. In her post, she humorously identified herself as a “Childless Cat Lady,” a sentiment underscored by a photo of her with her cat. As reported, her post attracted over 10 million likes. Musk’s amusing response included a pledge to “guard your cats with my life,” in addition to a comment on the potential political ramifications of a parasite commonly carried by cats.

Kendrick Lamar’s new release Following the recent announcement of his Super Bowl halftime show performance, Kendrick Lamar released a new track, which can be found on his official Instagram account.