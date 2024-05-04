New Border Town Surveillance Tool Implemented for Increased Security

In Short:

This week, WIRED reported that a group of scammers known as the Yahoo Boys are active on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram. Researchers have developed AI to detect money laundering on blockchains. Experts are warning of potential airline disasters due to GPS attacks in the Baltic region. An Australian firm exposed data of over 1 million patrons. Google and Amazon are providing cloud services to the Israeli government for military purposes. Officers from India’s intelligence service were allegedly involved in a plot to assassinate a critic of the Indian prime minister in the US. US lawmakers have introduced a bill to establish a new wing of the NSA dedicated to countering threats against AI systems.

This week, WIRED reported that a group of prolific scammers known as the Yahoo Boys are openly operating on major platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Telegram. Evading content moderation systems, the group organizes and engages in criminal activities that range from scams to sextortion schemes.

New AI-Based Methodology to Detect Money Laundering On Wednesday, researchers published a paper detailing a new AI-based methodology to detect the “shape” of suspected money laundering activity on a blockchain. The researchers—composed of scientists from the cryptocurrency tracing firm Elliptic, MIT, and IBM—collected patterns of bitcoin transactions from known scammers to an exchange where dirty crypto could get turned into cash. They used this data to train an AI model to detect similar patterns.

Concerns Over GPS Attacks in Baltic Region Governments and industry experts are sounding the alarm about the potential for major airline disasters due to increasing attacks against GPS systems in the Baltic region since the start of the war in Ukraine. The attacks can jam or spoof GPS signals, and can result in serious navigation issues. Officials in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania blame Russia for the GPS issues in the Baltics. Meanwhile, WIRED went inside Ukraine’s scrappy and burgeoning drone industry, where about 200 companies are racing to build deadlier and more efficient autonomous weapons.

Data Breach of Facial Recognition Kiosks An Australian firm that provided facial recognition kiosks for bars and clubs appears to have exposed the data of more than 1 million records of patrons. The episode highlights the dangers of giving companies your biometric data. In the United States, the Biden administration is asking tech companies to sign a voluntary pledge to make “good-faith” efforts to implement critical cybersecurity improvements. This week we also reported that the administration is updating its plan for protecting the country’s critical infrastructure from hackers, terrorists, and natural disasters.

Israeli Weapons Manufacturers Required to Use Google and Amazon A government procurement document unearthed by The Intercept reveals that two major Israeli weapons manufacturers are required to use Google and Amazon if they need any cloud-based services. The reporting calls into question repeated claims from Google that the technology it sells to Israel is not used for military purposes—including the ongoing bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians. The document contains a list of Israeli companies and government offices “required to purchase” any cloud services from Amazon and Google. The list includes Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the latter being the manufacturer of the infamous “Spike” missile, reportedly used in the April drone strike that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers.

Mass Surveillance Tool Deployed at Border A mass surveillance tool that eavesdrops on wireless signals emitted from smartwatches, earbuds, and cars is currently being deployed at the border to track people’s location in real time, a report from Notus revealed on Monday. According to its manufacturer, the tool, TraffiCatch, associates wireless signals broadcast by commonly used devices with vehicles identified by license plate readers in the area. A captain from the sheriff’s office in Webb County, Texas—whose jurisdiction includes the border city of Laredo—told the publication that the agency uses TraffiCatch to detect devices in areas where they shouldn’t be, for instance, to find trespassers.

Alleged Involvement of Indian Intelligence Officer in Assassination Plot The Washington Post reports that an officer in India’s intelligence service, the Research and Analysis Wing, was allegedly involved in a botched plan to assassinate one of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s top critics in the United States. The White House said Monday that it was taking the matter “very, very seriously,” while India’s foreign ministry blasted the Post report as “unwarranted” and “not helpful.” The alleged plot to murder the Sikh separatist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, was first disclosed by US authorities in November.