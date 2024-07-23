Meta releases free and powerful Llama 3.1 AI model, creating risk

Mark Zuckerberg’s company, Meta, released its largest AI model called Llama 3.1 for free, with 405 billion parameters. While other tech companies sell AI, Meta aims to democratize it. The company believes in open source AI and says Llama is on par with commercial offerings. However, Meta imposes restrictions on usage. Experts predict a shift towards Meta’s AI if it proves as capable as competitors like OpenAI.

In a surprising move, Meta has decided to release one of the world’s best AI models, Llama, for free. This large language model, Llama 3.1, comes with a whopping 405 billion parameters and is now available to developers without any cost.

The Open Approach to AI Development

Unlike most AI companies that prefer a closed approach, Meta is taking a different path by offering Llama 3.1 for free. This move showcases that there are alternative ways to develop AI, but it also raises concerns about the potential dangers of releasing AI without proper controls.

Meta’s Latest Achievement

Meta claims that Llama 3.1 is on par with the best commercial AI models from companies like OpenAI and Google. According to benchmarks, Llama 3.1 is touted to be the most advanced AI model currently available.

The Industry’s Reaction

AI experts, including Percy Liang from Stanford University, are excited about the release of Llama 3.1. Liang believes that if developers find Meta’s AI model to be as capable as the leading ones in the industry, there could be a significant shift towards adopting it.

Meta’s Vision for AI

In an open letter, Mark Zuckerberg compared Llama 3.1 to the open-source Linux operating system, emphasizing the potential of open-source AI development. He believes that AI development will follow a similar trajectory where closed models will eventually be overtaken by open-source solutions like Llama 3.1.

Practical Considerations

Although Meta is offering Llama 3.1 for free, there are limitations on its usage, especially in commercial products. The company has already released two smaller versions of Llama 3 and upgraded them to Llama 3.1, catering to a wide range of developers and researchers.

Accessibility and Hosting

While Llama 3.1 is too complex to run on regular computers, cloud providers like Databricks, Groq, AWS, and Google Cloud are offering hosting options for developers to utilize the model. Additionally, developers can access Llama 3.1 on Meta’s official website, Meta.ai.