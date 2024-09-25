Meta Introduces New AI Features for Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Ray-Ban’s new Meta smart glasses are a hit, combining stylish design with useful AI features. Users can ask questions, take photos, and set reminders just by speaking. New updates announced by Meta’s CEO include live transcription capabilities and additional frame colors. These enhancements will be released later this year, aiming to make the glasses even more practical.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses have emerged as a significant success story in the realm of artificial intelligence wearables. They offer a sophisticated design consistent with the Ray-Ban brand, avoiding the bulkiness often associated with other mixed-reality devices. Equipped with an onboard AI agent, these glasses can answer questions and identify objects in view through embedded cameras. Users favor utilizing voice commands to effortlessly capture photographs and videos directly from their line of sight, eliminating the need to pull out their smartphones.

Upcoming Features Announced by Meta CEO

At the recent Meta Connect event, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed several upcoming AI-powered voice features for the smart glasses. The event also saw the introduction of the new Meta Quest 3S, a more economical variation of the company’s mixed reality headsets, alongside various new AI functionalities across its platforms including updates to Meta AI and the Llama large language models.

AI Enhancements and Reminders Feature

Continuing to enhance an already successful product, Meta is introducing additional features for the smart glasses. Earlier this year, AI technology was integrated into the spectacles, and the latest upgrades, though limited, are designed to further enhance functionality. Users can now directly engage with Meta AI through the glasses, asking questions and receiving audio responses from speakers embedded within the frames. One notable feature is the ability to set reminders. Users can simply gaze at an item while wearing the glasses and state, “Hey, remind me to buy this book next week,” prompting the glasses to recognize the book and create a reminder accordingly.

Live Transcription and Translation Features

In addition, Meta is working on implementing live transcription services, which would allow users to see transcriptions of speech in real time, a particularly beneficial feature for multilingual interactions. However, the effectiveness of these functionalities remains to be fully assessed, as previous attempts at translation have yielded mixed results.

New Design Options and Upcoming Availability

Furthermore, the company is introducing new frame and lens colors, offering users the option to select transition lenses that adjust tint based on sunlight exposure. While specific dates for the rollout of these additional AI features have not been disclosed, Meta has indicated that they are expected to be available later this year, suggesting an imminent release within the next few months.