Is Generating AI Underwater a More Sustainable Approach?

AI data centers are booming but consume vast energy, raising sustainability concerns. Some companies propose underwater data centers to cool their GPUs using seawater. However, simply placing them in the ocean isn’t a guaranteed fix for their environmental impact. This week on Gadget Lab, WIRED’s Paresh Dave and Reece Rogers discuss these challenges and the tech’s toll on the environment.

Show Notes

Readers can explore Paresh and Reece’s article detailing plans for an underwater data center in the San Francisco Bay. Additional insights can be found in Reece’s analyses of the current hyper-consumption era of AI, as well as guidance on navigating the pervasive AI hype. Other relevant works include Lauren’s examination of a social network solely populated by bots, and Karen Hao’s piece in The Atlantic, which discusses how companies like Microsoft are sourcing water from arid regions for AI cooling systems. Furthermore, readers may find an engaging article about the character Harper from Industry on the Black Cat substack. For ongoing coverage of AI and climate issues, follow WIRED.

Recommendations

Paresh suggests exploring cookbooks from local libraries, while Reece highly recommends the soundtrack from the first Twilight movie to complement autumn vibes. For television viewers, Lauren endorses the HBO series Industry, and Mike references an insightful profile of bicycle designer Grant Peterson by Anna Weiner in The New Yorker.

