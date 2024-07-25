Google DeepMind AI takes on chatbot’s blind spot

Google has combined a large language model with AlphaZero to create AlphaProof, an AI program that can solve complex math problems from the International Math Olympiad. This new “neuro-symbolic” approach combines machine learning with conventional programming. While the program can provide correct proofs for certain math puzzles, it still has limitations in handling ambiguous real-world problems. This technology is not meant to replace human mathematicians but to aid in problem-solving.

Google Combines AI Models to Solve Mathematical Proofs

Years after creating AlphaGo, Google has now unveiled AlphaProof, a new AI program that merges a large language model and AlphaZero to solve complex mathematical proofs.

AlphaProof’s Capabilities

AlphaProof, a hybrid of Gemini and Lean programming language, has successfully tackled challenging problems from the 2024 International Math Olympiad for high school students.

Google’s Previous Math Algorithms

Google DeepMind previously introduced AlphaGeometry, which, like AlphaProof, utilizes a language model combined with AI to solve math problems. A new version of AlphaGeometry has also been announced.

Performance and Future Applications

AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry have demonstrated the ability to provide proofs for math puzzles as effectively as a human silver medalist. The “neuro-symbolic” approach combines neural networks with conventional programming to enhance AI capabilities.

Potential Implications

This research opens up possibilities for AI systems to tackle various mathematical challenges with enhanced reasoning abilities. The collaboration of logic and neural networks could lead to more reliable results in different domains.

Future Developments

OpenAI is reportedly working on a similar system named “Strawberry,” aiming to improve reasoning technologies. Despite their impressive capabilities, the current systems lack the flexibility needed for ambiguous real-world problems.

Human-Machine Collaboration

Google DeepMind emphasizes that these AI systems are meant to assist rather than replace human mathematicians. The goal is to enhance problem-solving capabilities and provide additional tools for mathematical exploration.

Updated 7/25/24 1:25 pm ET: Clarification on the problems solved by AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry.