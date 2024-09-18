The new app SocialAI lets users post messages and receive instant comments from various AI bots with quirky names like Blaze Fury and Trollington Nefarious. Created by Michael Sayman, it mimics social media interactions but features only one real person—yourself. Users can choose different AI character types to engage with, reflecting the bot-filled reality of modern social networks.

The emergence of SocialAI has sparked a blend of intrigue and skepticism. Initially, users may find themselves questioning whether the app is a form of performance art due to its unique premise of engaging with AI bots, such as Blaze Fury and Trollington Nefarious.

About SocialAI

The app’s creator, Michael Sayman, acknowledged the potentially confusing nature of SocialAI’s concept. In a recent announcement, he introduced the platform as “A private social network where you receive millions of AI-generated comments offering feedback, advice, and reflections.”

Despite any initial doubts, SocialAI is indeed operational, albeit in an unconventional online landscape where every user interaction is mediated by artificial intelligence.

User Experience

In the ecosystem of SocialAI, the only tangible human presence belongs to the user. The newly launched iOS app allows individuals to post text similar to platforms like Twitter or Threads. Almost immediately after a user posts, an ellipsis signals that AI characters are preparing to respond. This is followed by a rapid influx of comments, all generated by AI entities. The latest version of the app, introduced today, enhances interactivity by enabling these AIs to engage with one another.

Upon signing up, users are prompted to select from a variety of AI character archetypes, ranging from Fans and Trolls to Skeptics, Odd-balls, Doomers, Visionaries, Nerds, Drama Queens, Liberals, and Conservatives. In this interactive space, characters like Trollita Kafka, Vera D. Nothing, Sunshine Sparkle, Progressive Parker, Derek Dissent, and Professor Debaterson are available to either uplift users or challenge their viewpoints.

Screenshot of the instructions for setting up the Social AI app.

Reflection on Social Media Dynamics

Some may view SocialAI as problematic, likening it to an echo chamber taken to extremes. However, this perspective overlooks a significant truth: our current social media landscapes are already inundated with bots, curated by algorithms and fueled by AI-driven advertising systems. As users, we contribute to this digital ecosystem, continuously generating content and interacting with a blend of genuine and artificial presences. In return, we obtain entertainment and occasionally forge connections with friends and followers.