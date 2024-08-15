Exploring the Reality Behind Your Photos | WIRED

At a recent event in Mountain View, California, Google showcased four new Pixel phones, highlighting their impressive AI camera features. Users can easily edit group photos or change settings, like altering night to day. The event also introduced the updated AI chatbot, Gemini Live, and raised questions about the future of Google Assistant.

Google made significant announcements during a media event at its headquarters in Mountain View, California, unveiling four new Pixel phones. However, the primary highlights were the generative AI tools integrated into these devices that promise to enhance user experience.

AI-Powered Features

Among the most intriguing features are the AI-driven camera capabilities. These allow Pixel users to seamlessly insert their own images into group photos taken after the initial shot, or even to completely transform an image by altering its time of day or adding previously nonexistent objects. This innovation raises questions about the boundaries of technology and how convincingly it can create alternate realities that audiences can accept.

Discussion on Gadget Lab

This week on Gadget Lab, WIRED senior reviews editor Julian Chokkattu joins the program to discuss these advanced photographic features. Additionally, the conversation will cover Gemini Live, the latest update to the company’s AI voice chatbot. A controversial question will be addressed: Is Google Assistant effectively obsolete, or simply relegated to the shadows of Google’s other offerings?

