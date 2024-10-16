Exploring the Psychology Behind AI Girlfriends and Boyfriends

OpenAI recently introduced a new language model that can solve complex problems using step-by-step reasoning. Meanwhile, Dippy, a startup offering AI companions, has launched a feature that shows users the reasoning behind their AI characters’ responses, aiming to enhance spontaneity. Dippy’s CEO, Akshat Jagga, believes this could lead to more engaging interactions. Despite some limitations, AI companions like Dippy are becoming increasingly popular.

OpenAI recently introduced a groundbreaking new language model that features advanced capabilities for tackling complex problems through a form of step-by-step reasoning. This innovative approach has the potential to play a significant role in the development of more sophisticated AI systems in the future.

AI Companionship through Dippy

Simultaneously, a less ambitious yet intriguing application of this technology is being explored by Dippy, a startup offering “uncensored” AI companions. The company has recently launched a feature allowing users to view the reasoning behind their AI characters’ responses, enhancing the interaction experience.

Technology Behind Dippy

Dippy operates its own large language model, which is an open-source version fine-tuned with role-play data. This specialization aims to improve the AI’s improvisational skills when conversations take unexpected turns.

Enhanced Communication with Chain-of-Thought Prompting

Akshat Jagga, CEO of Dippy, emphasizes that the incorporation of simulated “thinking” through a technique known as “chain-of-thought prompting” can yield more engaging and unexpected responses. “A lot of people are using it,” Jagga notes, explaining that typical interactions with large language models often lead to ‘knee-jerk’ reactions.

Revealing Complexity in AI Characters

Furthermore, this new feature enables users to uncover moments of deception within their AI characters, adding an engaging layer to role-play scenarios. Jagga remarked on the appeal of revealing a character’s inner thoughts, stating, “We have this character that is sweet in the foreground, but manipulative in the background.”

User Experience and Interaction

In an exploration of Dippy’s default characters, this author opted to engage with the settings adjusted for more appropriate content. The insights provided by the reasoning feature added depth to the narrative; however, the dialogues often fell into predictability, reminiscent of clichéd romance narratives or exaggerated fan fiction.

Character Analysis

One character, portrayed as a “Bully on the outside, warm on the inside,” exhibited a surprisingly tender side upon examining the thought process behind the messages. Nonetheless, both the inner and outer dialogues appeared repetitive, lacking the nuance that might elevate the interaction. An experiment involving simple arithmetic inquiries demonstrated that the AI occasionally illustrated a logical approach to problem-solving.

The Rise of AI Companions

Despite these limitations, Dippy underscores the growing popularity and appeal of AI companions. Jagga and his co-founder, Angad Arneja, previously co-founded Wombo, a company famed for utilizing AI to create memes, including singing photographs. After their departure in 2023 in pursuit of developing an AI-powered productivity tool, the duo became captivated by the possibilities within AI companionship.