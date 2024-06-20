Europe’s Quest for Significance in the AI Era

In Short:

Concerns over AI Power Dynamics in Europe The concentration of power in the AI sector has raised concerns among European governments. European companies are becoming downstream customers of the future, importing cutting-edge services and technology in exchange for money and data flowing to Silicon Valley. This issue has gained urgency due to perceived differences in values between Silicon Valley and the average EU citizen and their representatives, as well as the significant role that AI is expected to play in the next technological revolution.

European Efforts to Keep Pace European fears of falling behind in AI technology predate developments like ChatGPT. In 2018, the European Commission issued an AI plan calling for the development of competitive “AI made in Europe” to rival the US and China. Despite the desire for control over technology, achieving AI sovereignty remains a complex and evolving concept in the region. The EU’s AI Act, which is expected to become law this summer, focuses heavily on regulating potential harms and privacy issues associated with AI. Some member states, such as France, have expressed concerns that stringent regulations could impede the growth of their AI companies aspiring to become European alternatives to Silicon Valley giants like OpenAI.