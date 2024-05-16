Discover how Google’s AI overviews function and why you can’t disable them

Google will now show AI-generated summaries for complex queries to quickly understand information from various sources. The summaries may pop up randomly for both simple and complicated questions. The AI Overview is powered by Google’s Gemini model with aspects of the Knowledge Graph. There are concerns about potential inaccuracies, but Google assures that the feature is rooted in quality and safety systems. The rollout is expected outside the US by 2024, potentially impacting over a billion users.

Google’s AI Overviews: What to Expect

Google’s spokesperson, Mallory De Leon, states that AI Overviews are triggered for complex queries to quickly understand information from various sources. These AI-generated summaries appear when Google’s systems determine generative AI can be especially helpful.

Powered by Gemini Model

De Leon mentions that the AI Overview is powered by a customized version of Google’s Gemini model, supplemented with aspects of the company’s Search system, including the Knowledge Graph with billions of general facts.