Carry Your AI Companion Everywhere with This Wearable Necklace

21-year-old tech prodigy Avi Schiffmann has created a new wearable AI device called The Friend, which offers companionship and support. Unlike other AI gadgets focused on productivity, The Friend is designed to be a personal companion, offering encouragement, conversation, and companionship. The device, available for preorder at $99, aims to prioritize human connection over automation. Schiffmann hopes The Friend will become users’ closest companion, providing support and conversation whenever needed.

The Friend, a new wearable AI device, boasts around 15 hours of battery life and comes in a variety of colors that resemble the color palette of the first Apple iMac computers. Developed in partnership with Bould , the company behind Nest thermostats, the Friend is now available for pre-order on Friend.com. Priced at $99 each, the devices are set to start shipping in January 2025, with no attached paid subscription (for now).

The Concept of Wearable AI Devices

The emergence of wearable AI devices has seen some setbacks in recent months, with products like Humane and Rabbit R1 failing to deliver on their promises. However, Avi Schiffmann, the 21-year-old creator of the Friend, aims to provide something different.

Unlike its predecessors, the Friend is not focused on automating tasks or increasing productivity. Instead, it offers companionship and aims to develop a personality that complements the user’s needs.

Schiffmann emphasizes the importance of human connection over productivity, stating that the Friend is designed to be a constant source of support and encouragement for its users.