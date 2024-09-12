Assessing the Impact of Apple Intelligence: Insights from the Next iPhone

On Monday, Apple showcased its new iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches at a media event. Key updates include sleep apnea detection for the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro potentially serving as hearing aids. Apple also highlighted upcoming AI features for the iPhone, set to launch next month. WIRED editors discussed these announcements in their Gadget Lab podcast.

Apple conducted a high-profile media event on Monday, during which it unveiled its latest lineup of products, including new models of the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The design updates seem to resonate with the existing aesthetic of the Apple ecosystem; however, the event also highlighted some innovative features. Notably, the new Apple Watch will include sleep apnea detection, and the AirPods Pro can now function as hearing aids. Additionally, Apple is eager to generate excitement around the new Apple Intelligence features embedded in the iPhone, although these advanced capabilities will not be available until next month.

Post-Event Discussion

This week on Gadget Lab, WIRED product reviews editors, Adrienne So and Julian Chokkattu, reflect on the significant announcements made during Apple’s “Glowtime” event.

Show Notes

Our comprehensive recap of all that was announced by Apple this week can be found in various articles by our team. Check out Julian‘s pieces detailing the incorporation of AI in the iPhone 16 and insights on selecting the right iPhone 16 model. Additionally, Lauren examines whether Apple‘s AI advancements will translate into increased iPhone sales. Christopher Null discusses the potential disruption caused by AirPods Pro in the hearing aid market. Follow all of WIRED‘s coverage of Apple for in-depth analysis.

Recommendations

Adrienne recommends reading Status and Culture by W. David Marx. Julian suggests watching the Dev Patel action movie Monkey Man. Lauren seeks suggestions for a good chair to alleviate her back pain. Meanwhile, Mike recommends Manning Fireworks, the latest album by musician MJ Lenderman.

Social Media Connections

You can connect with the team on social media: Adrienne So is available on Threads @adso_sheehan, Julian Chokkattu is @julianchokkattu, Lauren Goode can be found @LaurenGoode, and Michael Calore is @[email protected]. For updates from GadgetLab, follow us on Twitter @gadgetlab. The show is produced by Boone Ashworth (@booneashworth), with theme music provided by Solar Keys.

How to Listen

Listeners can access this week’s podcast directly on this page or subscribe for free to ensure they stay updated with every episode. Here’s how: