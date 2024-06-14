An attempt to create an AI overview for ‘House of the Dragon’

In Short:

House of the Dragon Season 2: A Sneak Peek

Wondering about the behind-the-scenes details of the highly anticipated second season of House of the Dragon? Look no further!

Blood and Wigs Galore

In the upcoming season, viewers can expect to see a significant amount of blood on screen. Reports indicate that the production crew used over 50 gallons of fake blood for the second season, adding to the drama and intensity of the show.

Additionally, fans of the series will be delighted to know that the actors will be sporting a variety of wigs in the new season. The costume department reportedly created over 100 wigs to bring the characters to life.

Overall, the second season of House of the Dragon promises to deliver on all fronts, with plenty of excitement and surprises in store for viewers. Stay tuned for more updates!